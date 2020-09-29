Highlights: Padma awards felicitated Professor Kharag Singh Valdiya (kharak singh valdiya)

Professor Kharag Singh Waldia, who was undergoing treatment for cancer for a long time, died on Tuesday

In 2015, Modi government honored with Padma Award, also Chancellor of Kumaon University

Dehradun

India’s noted geologist and former vice-chancellor of Kumaon University, Professor Kharag Singh Valdiya (kharak singh valdiya) died on Tuesday. Valdiya had been battling cancer for a long time and due to this disease, he breathed his last on Tuesday.

Khadg Singh Valdia was known among the top most people in the field of geodynamics in the country. He was also made the vice-chancellor of Kumaon University in Uttarakhand in the past. Apart from this, in view of his contribution in the field of science, he was awarded the Padma Award by the Modi government in the year 2015.

The original residence was in Pithoragarh

Khadg Singh Valdiya was originally a resident of Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. He also taught in many prestigious universities after studying at Lucknow University. In 1981, Professor Valdiya became the Vice Chancellor of Kumaon University. Professor Valdiya had taught as a teacher at the University of Rajasthan, Jawaharlal Nehru Center for Advanced Scientific Research, Wadia Institute of Himalaya Geology and Kumaon University.

Worked with many reputed institutes

Apart from this, he had also worked with Geological Society of India and Geological Society of America for a long time on many big projects. In 2007, he was awarded the Padma Shri in Manmohan Singh’s government. He was then awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 during the tenure of the Modi government.