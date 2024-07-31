

Paris (dpa)

Yassin Khader, a player in the Egyptian fencing team, expressed his happiness at winning against Canada in the classification match to determine the fifth to eighth places in the sabre competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Egyptian team outperformed its Canadian counterpart 45-41, after losing to France 41-45 in the quarter-finals.

“I am happy to win against Canada. We performed very well from the beginning to the end,” Khader said.

Khader regretted the defeat against France, which came after the Egyptian team almost completely dominated the atmosphere of the match, but France secured victory in the final round.

The Egyptian national team player explained, “Unfortunately, simple details cost us the loss against France. We lost focus in the decisive moments, which gave the victory to the opposing team.”

Khader expressed his confidence in the ability of the Egyptian players to ascend to the podium, in the remaining competitions in foil and epee.

He concluded his speech by stressing his satisfaction with the performance of the Egyptian fencing team, and congratulated Mohamed El-Sayed, who won Egypt’s only medal so far in the Olympics, by winning the bronze medal in the sabre fencing competition.

#Khader #Simple #details #loss #Egypts #duel