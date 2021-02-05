Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov defeated Kevin Anderson from South Africa and reached the quarterfinals of the ATP tournament in Melbourne. TASS…

The tennis players’ meeting lasted 1 hour 33 minutes and ended with the score 6: 3, 7: 6 (7: 5) in favor of the 24-year-old Russian.

Khachanov’s next opponent will be the winner of the match Reilly Opelka (USA) – Botik van de Sandsulp (Netherlands).

The tournament in Melbourne, the prize fund of which is more than 382 thousand dollars, will last until February 7.

Earlier it was reported that Russian tennis player Roman Safiullin entered the main draw of the Grand Slam tournament for the first time in his career.