Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov beat Pole Kamil Maykhrzhak in the first round match of Roland Garros, reports TASS…

The meeting of tennis players ended with a score of 7: 6 (7: 3), 6: 3, 6: 3 in favor of the Russian. In the second round of the tournament, Khachanov will play against Czech Jiri Vesely.

The 24-year-old Russian is currently ranked 16th in the ATP rankings. He has four victories in tournaments under the auspices of the association.

Recall that the French Open, with a prize pool of 38 million euros, will end on October 11. The current champion of the tournament is the Spaniard Rafael Nadal.

Earlier, the Russian tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova defeated compatriot Svetlana Kuznetsova in the first round match of Roland Garros.