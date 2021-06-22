How much does Khaby Lame make? Salary and assets of the Italian tiktoker

He has become the most followed Italian on Instagram, surpassing even Chiara Ferragni: we are talking about Khaby Lame, the Chivasso tiktoker who at only 21 years old is one of the most famous creators in the world. Its success comes in particular from Tik Tok, where it is followed by over half a billion users. But how much does Khaby Lame make? A question that many people are asking themselves, given the sudden boom in popularity it has had.

While we don’t know the amount of his earnings or salary, we know that TikTok has a fund dedicated to creators through which the most influential artists manage to support themselves with their activities on the platform. However, those who manage the app have not precisely provided what is paid to individual creators, but we know that the fees are all given in relation to the number of views that the videos are able to attract.

According to reports from other Italian creators, the fee would be around 1 euro for every 100,000 views scored for the original contents, while for what concerns derivative contents such as duets or stitches the figure decreases, albeit slightly. To make Khaby Lame famous all over the world were the stitches, i.e. the videos in which a tiktok already present on the platform is used in part.

Considering that each of his videos collects on average more than 60 million views – with peaks exceeding 200 million – one can imagine that the boy of Senegalese origins manages to pocket around 300-500 euros on average for each video published. By not using the stitch feature, that is, by uploading the video individually as original content, Khaby Lame’s earnings can be much greater, as mentioned at least € 1 for every 100,000 views.

But not only. Khaby is already becoming a real influencer, and as such he will make deals with companies willing to queue up to have him as a testimonial. About how much he earns and his prospects, the 21-year-old had also spoken through his manager, in the exclusive interview with Selvaggia Lucarelli for our newspaper: “I’ll tell you right away that 50 million followers are not 50 million euros and, if you total 70 millions of followers in 45 days, you don’t become a millionaire. Now Khaby has sponsored with Barilla, but we are still at the beginning ”.

“The monetization for Khaby – his manager explained to TPI – comes from the contents of TikTok, where he earns on engagement. Many think that it is monetized above all from the views, instead it is monetized more if the video gets tot likes, comments, shares etc. The gain comes from generalized engagement. Sharing, comments and likes count more than views. Furthermore, the count is based on 24 hours, not on the accumulation of the numbers of the other days. Earnings on 20 million views in 24 hours, not on 200 in two months ”.