-What is the secret of your success?

-The simplicity, without a doubt. I ironized about people who made simple things difficult. Always like this: in simple mode, showing that simplicity is the best. No frills.

Khabane lame (21) grew up looking for solutions to the obstacles that life presented. He was not even two years old when he had to leave its Senegal native to build a new history in Italy, thousands and thousands of kilometers from its roots. “I lived in a popular house, a housing system for immigrants. There life was not very easy, but I was always happy because I had friends who helped me, who were always with me. We didn’t have much, but we were happy, “he tells Clarion.

He never imagined that he was actually training for when fate would put him to the test again: the coronavirus pandemic prevented him from continuing his job at a factory in Chivasso and had to return to stay with his family in an apartment. “I studied -explains- in a higher school of mechanics and I worked as an operatorBut during the quarantine they told me that there was no more possibility of having me there. “

That was how he decided to start recording videos for TikTok teaching simple solutions to complex tutorials circulating on that platform. And what started as a simple hobby ended up becoming a great financial aid.

-How is the process to prepare the videos?

-I don’t schedule it so many days in advance. It is not that I improvise, but day by day I am recording what I see. I use two or three hours to prepare, produce and film each video.

-When did you realize the impact your expression had on people?

-I realized when I made the video of a girl with difficulties for a backpack. I showed with a video that if the backpack was removed it could be released because it was attached to a post with a padlock. He just had to take off his backpack! There I noticed that people liked my expression, my mimicry, and I decided to continue making videos, showing those things.

Khaby, as he is known on social media, It went viral from his gesture and his face at the end of each video that parodies: it received almost 900 thousand likes in TikTok. There he has more than 67,000,000 followers who rank him as the fourth with the largest audience in the world in that social network, behind the Americans Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae, and the Filipino Bella Poarch.

The number of faithful that it gathers with its contents exceeds the portion of inhabitants that Italy has, the country in which it resides. It even accumulates about 19,000,000 in Instagram, He has already published more than 890 recordings and several he starred in them alongside figures such as the Argentines Paulo Dybala, Oriana Sabatini and the Italian Alessandro del piero, glory of Juventus. “Seeing them live was exciting,” he acknowledges.

-Did they talk about Argentina when you were at Dybala and Oriana’s house?

-Not much, but I always followed the Argentine National Team. When they lost the 2014 World Cup final I swelled for Argentina, by Kun Agüero and by Lionel Messi. I really like to see them. I hope that soon Messi can win the World Cup that he never could.

-In Italy you must have heard many things from Diego Maradona, too …

– (Smiles) Sure! I can define Diego Maradona as a legend. Is the king of soccer. The one that conquered the hearts of Argentines, Neapolitans … And not only that: that of all teams. When he died no one said anything against him. There was criticism, yes, but I do not look at the aspect outside the field of play. I look at what it was when he played. And that is why it is in everyone’s heart.

His fame was, somehow, sudden. Although he began to share his productions in October 2020, it was in March that the interactions and recognition for his work arrived. Even both his parents and his four siblings they showed some fear when his name began to travel the world. “At the beginning -reveals- they were worried about my image and they asked me to be careful, but they are very proud. The same goes for my friends … They are all proud of this moment. “

-Have you ever suffered an episode of discrimination?

– Fortunately not. If I talk about myself, I never felt it, or I felt very little racism. In my neighborhood they always helped us and my friends were always with me. No one ever allowed me to be insulted or they will discriminate against me … That’s why we were like brothers.

As he notices how the number of followers increases minute by minute on his accounts, Khaby is encouraged to rediscover an idea that he thought utopian when he was just a child: be an actor. “It’s my big dream. As a boy I looked at Dean Martin a lot, the greatest source of comic inspiration. I like also Checco zalone, an Italian actor “, confesses from the house of his manager, Alessandro Riggio, minutes after making a new publication.

-So, somehow you are living your dream …

-Yes, I’m living my dream. I would like to arrive in the world of cinema, do something funny or do television, but I’m very happy with everything I’m experiencing.

-You had a complicated life. Do you feel that this moment is a prize?

-I do not know. Actually, I don’t see it as a reward. The quarantine period was very difficult in March. We had to spend months and months locked up, and there were a lot of people who couldn’t get over it. Lots of guys too … There was a deep sadness and what I wanted was to bring a little joy.

-Did they make you feel that?

-Yes. The messages that came to me comforted me in those hard times … They made me very happy. “You made me smile in a difficult moment”, they told me. Those messages were the ones that comforted me.