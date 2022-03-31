TikTok climbs on one of the most prestigious red carpets for what concerns the world of cinema. Italian Khaby Lame will be judge of the Cannes Film Festival 2022: among the names of the jurors there is also that of the young boy from Chivasso, in the province of Turin, who with his videos has become an international star. Without ever saying a word. He will the only tiktoker of the jury.

Perhaps not everyone knows that TikTok is among the official partners of the Cannes Film Festival. And just in these hours we learn that the jury of the #TikTokShortFilm challengean in-app competition that will involve users from all over the world and which will have Khaby Lame among the judges.

Among other things, it will be the only one tiktoker among the jurorsalongside very famous names for those who love cinema, such as Rithy Panh, Basma Khalifa, Camille Ducellier and Angele Diabang.

It’s been a while since Khaby Lame started publishing her first content not thinking of getting all this success on TikTok. The influencer with Senegalese origins, in Italy since he was one year old, in 2021 became the according to TikToker most followed to the world after Charli D’Amelio.

Born in Dakar in 2000, he grew up in Chivasso, in the province of Turin, also working as a worker, before losing his job in March 2020, when in full lockdown he began to publish response videos to those who proposed life hacks, becoming a star, without ever saying anything.

Khaby Lame judge of the Cannes Film Festival 2022 for the #TikTokShortFilm challenge, what is it?

To participate in the #TikTokShortFilm just have an account on TikTok and upload a video to the app, remembering to use the dedicated hashtag, to be identified during the selection phase. The video must last at least 30 seconds and a maximum of 3 and a half minutes. And they will need to be shot vertically.

TikTok opened admissions on March 15th and will consider all the videos that will be published until April 8th, the last possible day to upload their content. At the end of April the tiktok who will be able to participate in the competition will be selected.