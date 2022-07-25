Khaby Lamethe brightest star in the firmament of TikTok thanks to his comic clips, he also has a huge following on all other social media (Instagram, for example) and begins to be a well-known face through multiple generations. This leap in category allowed him to cross other superstars of sport and entertainment, consequently having the way to feed his other passions. Among these, the one for car.

Although he probably didn’t put it in writing, Khaby Lame is one who gets along well with those who have great confidence in cars. His latest acquaintance to share the passion is the rapper Snoop Dogg, another recognizable character all over the planet. On social media, the two posted a photo together, in front of one Mercury Cougar of 1968 owned by the singer. Moreover, the car is completely customized. The car was bought by Snoop Dogg, as a gift for his 50th birthday, and includes a series of graphic tributes on the sides including one to Kobe Bryant. The car is fitted with golden wheels, which mate with a yellow-blue bodywork. The name Snoop Dogg is also present inside the leather seats, with blue stitching, while a vintage-style sound mixer system has been placed between the two front seats.

In Snoop Dogg’s garage there are many other classic American carsincluding a 1958 Lincoln Continental, a 1966 Pontiac Parisienne, a 1967 Cadillac de Ville ‘Brown Sugar’, a 1968 Buick Riviera and another Cadillac, this time a 1968 Coupe de Ville.

Khaby Lame is definitely a Ferrari fan, for its part: his forays into the Ferrari pits during the 2021 season are already famous, complete with a gag with Carlos Sainz. He had instead met with Charles Leclerc in Monte Carlo, acting as an assistant alongside a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider.