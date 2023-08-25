Do you remember when, just a few days ago, we told you about the top secret theme of the new season of Fortnite? Well, know that a few hours ago the official trailer of this season, called The Last Resortand the new skins were presented.

In a fun presentation video posted on the Fortnite YouTube channel, we can see numerous characters trying to steal some golden weapons and other precious items in a luxurious mansion full of guardians.

Among the characters featured in the video we also find the well-known Italian influencer Khaby Lamefamous all over the world for his comedy videos where he shows how to “do things simply”.

The presence of the influencer had already been announced in a promotional image published by Epic Games shortly before the trailer we saw.



At the end of the trailer we can discover the name of the new season, “The Last Resort” and, sharpening the view, we can see the skin of another well-known character from the world of TV series: Ahsoka.

The Star Wars character is in fact the protagonist of a brand new series available for a few days on Disney +: a promotional choice that is certainly spot on and which will be talked about a lot. The Fortnite “The Last Resort” season kicks off today: August 25th 2023.