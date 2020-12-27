Nikolai Khabibulin, the goalkeeping coach of the Russian youth national ice hockey team, left the team in connection with the death of his father, reports TASS…

Rashit Davydov will perform his duties at the World Youth Championship, which is currently taking place in Edmonton, Canada.

Recall that on Saturday night the Russian national team beat the US team in the opening match with a score of 5: 3. The next game the Russian hockey players will play against the Czech national team on the night of December 28.

Before the start of the tournament, Igor Larionov’s wards lost in a test match to the Canadians with a score of 1: 0.