Nurmagomedov’s manager said that they wanted to suspend the fighter for more than six months

Rizvan Magomedov, manager of Russian Bellator champion Usman Nurmagomedov, said that they wanted to disqualify the fighter for more than six months due to a positive doping test. Quotes from a specialist TASS.

“Thanks to the documents we provided, the final suspension was six months. It was not possible to completely avoid a suspension, since we had to notify the athletic commission about the use of drugs,” said Rizvan Magomedov.

The manager emphasized that the fighter’s team did not know that the drugs he used for treatment contained prohibited substances. Earlier, he said that Usman, who is the cousin of former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, will fight his first fight after disqualification in the summer of 2024.

Nurmagomedov linked the positive doping test to taking medication

The athlete said that he took a prohibited substance unintentionally in preparation for the title fight with American Brent Primus. The fighter spoke about this on Instagram (the social network is banned in Russia; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned).

My test results revealed a prohibited substance that had entered my body through medications prescribed to me by a doctor. Several months before the fight, I underwent a course of treatment, but, unfortunately, I did not notify the athletic commission in advance Usman NurmagomedovRussian Bellator fighter

He emphasized that he provided all the necessary documents, extracts and medical certificates to the California State Commission that conducted the investigation. Thanks to this, the period of disqualification was reduced to six months, instead of the longer suspensions adopted in such cases.

Bellator management refused to strip Nurmagomedov of his championship belt

Bellator executive director Mike Kogan said that the Russian will not be stripped of the promotion champion title. Writes about this RIA News.

Usman Nurmagomedov remains the Bellator champion for now. At the moment, no decision has been made to revoke the title. Mike CoganBellator executive

Kogan added that a rematch with Primus is the only thing that makes sense at the moment. The result of the fight with the American was annulled.

Nurmagomedov defeated Primus on October 7 at Bellator 300. The Russian won a unanimous decision and defended his lightweight title in the semifinals of the Bellator Grand Prix.

Nurmagomedov’s disqualification became known on November 11

The California State Athletic Commission suspended Usman Nurmagomedov for violating anti-doping rules on November 11. This was reported by BJPENN.

According to the source, Nurmagomedov’s doping test gave a positive result for an unknown substance, so the fight with Primus was declared invalid. It is noted that in addition to disqualification, the fighter was given a fine of 50 thousand dollars, and was also enrolled in the Association of Voluntary Doping Testing.

In total, 25-year-old Nurmagomedov won 17 victories in his professional career without suffering a single defeat. The 38-year-old Primus has 12 wins and 3 losses.