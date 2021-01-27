Russian mixed martial arts fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov continues to lead the rating of the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC), regardless of the weight category. Conor McGregor after the fight with American Dustin Poirier dropped from 13th to 15th place.

The fight between the Irishman and the American took place on January 24 in Abu Dhabi as part of the UFC 257 tournament and ended with McGregor’s loss by TKO in the second round. As a result, the winner of the fight took the first line in the lightweight ranking, and the position of the ex-champion of the organization in two weight categories shifted from fourth to sixth.

In the top 10, regardless of the weight category, there is another UFC champion from Russia – the holder of the bantamweight belt, Peter Yan, who is ranked 10th.

32-year-old Nurmagomedov announced his retirement on October 24, 2020 after winning a fight against Justin Gaethje in Abu Dhabi (UAE) as part of the UFC 254 tournament.

Earlier, in January, it became known that the Russian could resume his career. As UFC head Dane White emphasized, the Russian may consider this option after the fight between the Irish Connor McGregor and the American Dustin Poirier, as well as the New Zealand fighter Dan Hooker and the American Michael Chandler, which are scheduled for January 24.

After the event, UFC President Dana White said that Nurmagomedov’s return to the ring was unlikely.

Nurmagomedov became the UFC champion on April 7, 2018, defeating American Al Iaquinta by unanimous decision. He defended the title three times in fights against the Irishman Conor McGregor and the Americans Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.