UFC President Dana White in an interview ESPN announced the possible return of the owner of the belt of the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov in professional sports.

It is known that last Friday Nurmagomedov and the head of the sports organization met on “Boytsovsky Island” in Abu Dhabi and talked about resuming the career of a Russian fighter.

According to White, the athlete may consider this option, but only after watching two fights, which will take place next weekend. We are talking about the fight between the Irishman Connor McGregor and the American Dustin Poirier, as well as the meeting between the New Zealand athlete Dan Hooker and the US fighter Michael Chandler.

“And if these guys show something exciting and make him want to come back and fight, he will fight,” said Dana White.

The head of the UFC stressed that today Khabib Nurmagomedov remains the best fighter in the world.

Recall that Nurmagomedov announced his retirement after defeating American Justin Gaethje, calling this fight the most difficult and most important in his career. The 32-year-old athlete has 29 victories and not a single defeat.

Earlier, the champion said that he could think about returning to the octagon if he was offered $ 100 million for it.