Ex-champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov joked about gaining weight. So he answered the question of a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Sergey Kharitonov, transmits sports.ru.

Kharitonov after the Eagle FC 44 tournament asked Nurmagomedov if he had reached the weight mark of 95 kilograms. The athlete replied that he weighed about 90 kilograms.

“And what to do? There should be a lot of a good person, ”Khabib joked.

Earlier it became known that Sergey Kharitonov defeated the Dutchman Tyrone Spong at the promotion tournament of the former champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Khabib Nurmagomedov Eagle FC. The victory was the 33rd in his professional career with eight defeats.