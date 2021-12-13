Former Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC) belt holder Khabib Nurmagomedov created a football agency. He himself announced this on December 13 at a press conference.

“We will develop in the football direction. We are planning to open schools in Russia together with [тренером Кларенсом] Seedorf. Eagles sports management will provide consulting services for sports clubs. We still have work going on, we will lead football players, young guys from childhood. If at the age of 15-16 you do not play in a strong team, nothing will happen. We will lead them, sign them to other leagues, this is the UAE, Saudi Arabia, but also the European championships, ”Nurmagomedov said.

Earlier that day, he said that he had had a serious talk with his brother, professional MMA fighter Usman Nurmagomedov, after the incident at the Dagestan airport. He stressed that he “did not climb” and “did not ask anyone”, and also added that “everyone should be responsible for their actions.”

The incident took place on November 11 at the checkpoint of the Makhachkala airport. According to the investigation, Usman Nurmagomedov and his friend Kamal Idrisov were in a hurry for the flight and wanted to enter the airport area where private cars are prohibited. As a result, the men shot down a police officer, but at the same time continued to move and, getting out of the car, ran to the plane. A police officer sustained a head injury.

At Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, Nurmagomedov and Idrisov were detained and escorted to Makhachkala. On November 21, it became known that Idrisov, who was driving the car during the incident, was arrested for a month and a half. Nurmagomedov was recognized as a witness in the case, and no preventive measure was chosen against him.