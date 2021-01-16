The UFC sold the movie unbeatably about Khabib’s future in an unbeatable way. After his last fight he announced his goodbye. He reaffirmed himself some time later and came to assure that he would leave the belt vacant … but he ended up saying that I had to talk to Dana White and that I would do it in January at Fight Island. Nurmagomedov is there because his cousin fights on January 20, and they took advantage. They uploaded a video of how they entered the room where they saw each other … and on Saturday, before UFC Fight Island 7, the president of the UFC assured that there would be an announcement about this situation when the main card started.

We all expected them from the beginning, but it happened after the first fight. Khabib Nurmagomedov was not seen and Dana White was the messenger. First disappointment. It sold so well, that the words of the UFC boss seemed like a ‘no ad’. “I’m going to watch both UFC 257 lightweight fights (1/23). If those guys do something spectacular and it makes me want to go back and fight, I’ll fight“The Russian told White on Friday.

Therefore, and to be clear: we are at the same deadlock. Or not. Khabib, since he announced his goodbye, maintained that the withdrawal was final. He even bought cattle to dedicate himself to it in his country, but now there is an open door. Outside of the fact that the possibility is real, we have to wait and nothing has changed. Khabib is still the champion. Next week Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor face off in the main event and in co-starring Dan Hooker and Michael Chandler (former Bellator champion who makes his UFC debut) meet. There will be no title at stake in either and if either of the two winners excites Khabib, he will give him a shot at the title.. Have to wait. The soap opera keeps getting longer.