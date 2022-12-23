The Algerian content maker talks to “Sky News Arabia” about his experience with this exciting and adventurous world, and how the travel bag made him a star on social media, and a positive role model in the eyes of Algerians in particular.

Khabib was crowned the best content creator in the world at a ceremony organized in the Russian city of Kazan, where he was chosen for his contributions to introducing the world’s cultures and peoples.

The magic recipe

Khabib said that he had discovered a magic formula that enabled him to travel to Europe and various countries of the world at lower costs than what travel enthusiasts might imagine.

Regarding the secret of this recipe, Khabib explains: “It is known that money is the biggest obstacle in addition to time and long distances, but there are always magic solutions.”

Khabib used many applications that made it easier for him to get acquainted with people in the country he decided to visit, which sometimes gives him the opportunity to stay overnight for free.

The Algerian content maker considers himself free in his work as a “Freelancer”, fond of travel, and began documenting his travel experience and sharing all information with his followers.

Khabib shoots, edits and writes the text on his personal computer, which has become his permanent partner in adventures.

There is another point in Khabib’s experience that made the task easier for him, he says, and it is the issue of his mastery of the English language, which he sought to develop permanently, which helped him to communicate and meet new friends every time.

field of memories

Khabib has so far managed to travel to 42 countries, and he is not yet 29 years old, and he aspires to visit more.

It is natural that the various travel experiences leave many memories, and some difficult experiences and dangers that stand in the way of the traveler.

Khabib considers each new trip a difficult challenge, especially his trips to some countries in Africa that he did not expect.

Among the difficult situations that threatened his life, Khabib mentions what happened to him at the Cameroonian-Chadian border, when he tried to cross the most dangerous area teeming with armed groups with two soldiers, who escorted him to the border crossing towards Chad, an experience that is not recommended to anyone due to its danger.

Khabib believes that travel brings the traveler a new story every time that he can tell in the form of a novel, which he does through short videos that are no more than 10 minutes long, which is sufficient to tell the story between history, reality, experience, suspense and adventure.

The Algerians’ solidarity is unforgettable

Amidst all these memories, the campaign launched by a number of Algerians on Facebook to support his Instagram page to reach more than a million followers remains one of the things he is most proud of.

Today, the number of followers of Khabib’s page on “Instagram” is 1.6 million, and before that campaign it was not more than half a million.

Today, the number of his followers on Facebook is 3.4 million, while the number of his followers on his YouTube channel is 1.56 million, most of whom are from Arab countries, with a total number of views of 79 million.

Tips for content creators

This experience made Khabib more attached to creating meaningful content, and he believes that there are basic conditions that must be met by every young man who aspires to enter the world of influencers.

In his opinion, creating content is a specialty that organizations need, and it requires first of all that every young person believes in what he is doing.

It is suggested that the content creator strengthen his efforts with patience, continuous training, raising competencies, benefiting from other cultures, and adhering to higher values ​​such as honesty, credibility, and responsibility.

Khabib believes that creating content is available to every person who has an experience in life that he would like to benefit from.

He said, “There are those who travel more than me, but do not publish their details on the Internet, and this is a choice because filming and designing videos in itself is tiring and requires a plan and conditions.”

On this basis, Khabib today aspires to establish a club to organize trips and adventures, bringing together travel enthusiasts and dreamers of visiting remote and privileged places.