Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Khabib Nurmagomedov commented on the offer of trainer Askold Zapashny to train with lions. The athlete published the corresponding post in his Instagram-account.

According to Nurmagomedov, he prefers to be friends with lions rather than fight them. He also thanked Zapashny for the best wishes in the confrontation with Justin Gaethje.

It is noted that Gatji will fight the Russian in the main battle of the UFC 254 tournament. The fight will take place on October 24 at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier, Nurmagomedov was included in the list of the best-selling athletes at the end of 2020. In total, 50 athletes were included in the rating, the fighter turned out to be the only Russian. The reigning UFC lightweight champion is in seventh place.