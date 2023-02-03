Khabarovsk Krai purchased new forest fire equipment in 2022. More than 48 million rubles were allocated for these purposes within the framework of the Ecology national project. Forestries purchased 48 units of special machinery and equipment.

At the regional ministry of forestry and timber processing IA AmurMedia they said that with the help of equipment, foresters will be able to more effectively extinguish fires, carry out plowing to protect settlements from fire. Similar equipment is usually used for reforestation, which is a key focus of this national project.

Last year, the forest was restored on an area of ​​83 thousand hectares. By 2024, the rate of forest production is planned to be increased to 100% of disposal. Now it is in the region of 90%, the department said.

In 2023, the regional authorities plan to purchase six more pieces of equipment worth about 10 million rubles. Since 2019, when the project was launched, the region has received 139 vehicles and 312 pieces of equipment. Purchases of the last two years have become the largest.

In addition, equipment for the region is purchased under the program “Development of forestry in the Khabarovsk Territory.”

Earlier it was reported that in 2022, about 1.6 billion rubles were allocated from the regional and federal budgets for the program for the modernization of primary healthcare, which is being carried out as part of the Healthcare national project.