Khaali Peeli Romance Action the director: Maqbool Khan The artist: Ishan Khattar, Ananya Pandey, Jaideep Ahlawat, Zakir Hussain, Swanand Kirkire

Khaali Peeli Review: Due to the lockdown, if you have forgotten the taste of Bollywood’s stereotypical stories, base-toe emotions, fake romance, weak actors and ongoing action, then the spot is empty, yellow. It seems that Seema Aggarwal and Yash Makwana wrote this story thinking Road-2, but after being rejected by Bhatt Camp they found other producers. In this romance and action film directed by Maqbool Khan, the new-age style is missing outright.

The reason is that the hero-heroine in the story is 20-25 years old. Here in his childhood, tickets for films like Ishq and Gupta in 1997 were black outside Cinemahal. Then in 2001 he is watching Gadar with the little heroine. Ten years go by as they grow up, that is, the story reaches in 2010-11. You do not know what the writer-director wants to say by showing this. It seems that he is not aware of films being made these days.

The empty yellow starts on the road and ends on the road. There is nothing new in the whole journey. Some childish things are definitely new. For example, a child from a place called Shivpur takes his father to a robbery in a goldsmith shop and, failing that, dodges the police and runs straight to Mumbai. Where one of his acquaintances is Yusuf Chikna (Jaideep Ahlawat), a broker of jismaphori business in the Kamathipura area. Yusuf has to grow smooth as a child grows up. Yusuf says that okay, then start from where I did. The child starts blackening the ticket outside the theater. Then there is the entry of a girl in the story, who does not know where she has been picked up and brought to Kamathipura. She becomes a friend of the child.

The girl was liked by a regular client of Yusuf, saying that till he is young, he will remain virgin for the next ten years. Yusuf goes to the extent that if the child and the child become young while staying close, they will fall in love. So he sets them apart. But the wheel of time turns such that when a girl who is young for a client who has lived for ten years is being made a bride (Ananya Pandey), then she runs away with a bag full of notes and jewelery. The goons are behind, the runaway bride finds a black-yellow taxi coming from the front, which the childhood friend (Ishaan Khattar) is driving.

The two do not recognize each other. Now there are goons and police behind the taxi. The rat-cat race begins. In which there are funny scenes of romance, comedy and action after succession. Also, some such dialogues: – Never cut the feeding hand, – The floor of the wrong path is never right and – No one is formed, the mother is born from the stomach.

Bollywood kids Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey are constantly trying to fit into the grooves of the traditional hero-heroine, but that style and glamor is yet to be shown to them. This is Ishaan’s third film after Beyond the Clouds and Dhadak. Even in this, the matter of the hero is not seen. Such children are seen on the screen who talk big things. His body is more baked than his face. The same situation is with Ananya. After Student of the Year-2 and husband wife and she, she is not able to leave an impact in this film too.

Empty yellow is not just for the name, it is really empty yellow. The story is empty, from direction and acting to music. Director Maqbool Khan is very confused about the climax. Even in the long scene, he is unable to decide who will kill Villain, hero or heroine. If not both then who is the third?

One sign of Bollywood film is that in extremely stressful life situations, hero-heroine forgets everything and starts doing romance, comedy and dance. Ishaan-Ananya also do it here. Here are the long scenes of the hero and taxi-car race running in the name of action. The heroism of the hero-heroine’s childhood while traveling in a taxi keeps repeating itself from time to time causing boredom. Even after all these things, your enthusiasm remains in the film, so by spending just 299 rupees and two hours on Zee Plex you can be relaxed.