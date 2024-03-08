In Istanbul, KGMobility presented it to the international press new Torres EVXan electric version of the SUV Torresmarketed in Italy from the end of September 2023 Koelliker Group. This midsize SUV is equipped with lithium phosphate batteries of the Chinese BYDwhich guarantee more 400km of autonomy.

KGM Torres EVX electric SUV

The EVX, the electric version of the Torres, stands out mainly for its external design and technological innovations. The front is characterized by Slim LED headlights and six bright spots in the grille, giving it a distinctive look.

Torres EVX luminous signature on the front

The Torres EVX's cabin is designed to be streamlined, spacious and ergonomicwith a panoramic display which offers all the information you need at a glance. The Torres EVX boasts ample interior space, with generous interior height and width allowing 1,047 mm high under the roof and 916 mm of legroom.

Dashboard with dual display

The seats are adjustable from 27.5 degrees to 32.5 degrees, ensuring maximum comfort during long journeys. The trunk secures up to 703 litres of storage.

Engine, battery and autonomy

From a technical point of view, the Torres EVX is equipped with a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batterywhich powers an electric motor from 152.2 kW (207 hp) And 339 Nm of couple. The innovative technology called 'Cell to Pack' mounts battery cells directly into the battery pack, ensuring greater energy efficiency and improved safety.

KGM Torres EVX charging

A system of heat pump helps mitigate the impact of low winter temperatures on the vehicle's range, which exceeds 400km.

Price

The starting price of the Torres EVX SUV is more than 40,000 euros. For sale in Italy we must wait until the end of 2024.

KGM Torres EVx Torres EVX front 3/4 Torres EVX charging Front light signature Torres EVX rear 3/4 Torres EVX lateral Torres EVX rear 3/4 Rear door opening KGM Torres EVX on the road Double cockpit dashboard display Torres EVX roof bars Torres EVX camping KGM Torres EVX

→ KGM Torres features and price