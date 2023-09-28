The new KGM Torresdistributed in Italy by Koelliker Groupcollects the legacy of the brand SsangYong Motor Companynow renamed KGMobility. The new Torres is therefore a SUVs of medium size, positioned between the “C” and “D” categories, and is driven by a petrol engine 1.5 liter turbo 4-cylinder and all-wheel drive.

The new Torres is an SUV based on the architecture of Korando, with imposing dimensions and a design that conveys strength and robustness. It has a length of 4.7 metersa width of 1.89 metersa height of 1.72 meters and a step of 2.68 meters.

Its front features a vertical grille framed by slim light clusters, giving a confident and dominant appearance.

The lines of the vehicle recall off-road and adventure, with wide wheel arches and a flat waistline that emphasize stability and safety. The new Torres also features roof bars and alloy wheels (17”, 18”, 20” depending on the setup) which ensure good grip.

The exterior mirrors have been carefully designed to enhance aesthetics. The back recalls it off-road style and the privacy rear window completes the coherent appearance of the vehicle.

The new KGM Torres in the cockpit features a notable improvement in the quantity and size of digital screens, which are included as standard in all versions. The dashboard has a horizontal design which amplifies the feeling of spaciousness in the passenger compartment and is enriched by silver inserts and three-dimensional effects. The multifunctional steering wheel, horizontal at both the bottom and top, offers functions typical of higher-end SUVs, similar to those of the Rexton.

The central tunnel is wide with large vain. The seats are ergonomic and well configured, ensuring a high level of comfort and adequate lateral support during cornering. The rear seats however are divisible and tippers. Finally, the trunk is spacious, with capacities that vary from 703 liters to 1,662 litres. Inside the trunk there is also a socket 12V.

Engine and mechanics

The new KGM Torres SUV is powered by an engine 1.5 liter 4-cylinder turbo petrol with 164 HP of power and a pair of 280 Nm available from 1,500 rpm, which remains constant up to 4,000 rpm. It is available with exchange manual or automatic 6-speed gearbox with steering wheel controls and various selectable driving modes.

The vehicle offers front-wheel drive or AWD all-wheel drive on demand, with a “lock mode” to tackle difficult terrain at up to 40 km/h. On dirt roads it can also count on good ground clearance 195mm.

From a structural point of view, the Torres features a high-strength steel body with structural reinforcements, McPherson suspension at the front, multilink at the rear and ventilated front disc brakes.

Price, how much does the new Torres cost

The starting price of the KGM Torres SUV is 31,900 eurosand all KGM models, including the Torres, benefit from a warranty of 5 years and roadside assistance. The KGM range is available at Koelliker dealerships, which by the end of the year will be present in 40 locations throughout Italy, and will soon also be accessible at the new one Koelliker Hub in Via Gallarate 199 in Milan.

