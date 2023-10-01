The now former SsangYong restarts in Italy thanks to the Koelliker Group, unveiling the new range within which the new KGM Torres stands out. The Korean brand thus introduces an SUV with a modern and robust look, which will arrive in an electric version between the end of 2023 and 2024 but which is already available in an endothermic variant with a turbo petrol engine. Three trim levels are available, Road, Dream and Icon. The price of KGM Torres starts from 31,900 euros.

Design by KGM Torres

The KGMobility SUV has a design characterized by taut and decisive lines, with a vertical front and a grille framed by thin light clusters. The bonnet is crossed with double ribs that recall the world of off-road and adventure. From the wide wheel arches the design extends symmetrically to the doors, generating a feeling of stability; while the flat beltline and the relationship between the glass and the sheet metal help to emphasize the safety features of the vehicle. The original roof bars complete the “exclusive” and original shape, and the large-sized alloy wheels (17″, 18″, 20″ depending on the trim level) guarantee “grip to the ground” and “traction”. No less important is the remarkable design of the external mirrors, an element often overlooked in the design of many cars. The rear brings immediate references to “off road” models, while the privacy rear window, extending from the side windows up to the C pillar, harmonizes and makes the whole coherent.

The interiors of KGM Torres

The interiors of KGM Torres have a horizontal dashboard, which increases the sense of space on board, with three-dimensional silver inserts. The steering wheel, multifunctional and horizontal both in the lower part and in the upper part of the crown, takes up the stylistic features already seen on the Rexton. The central tunnel, very wide and with a large number of compartments, guarantees a superior level of comfort for both front passengers. The seats, ergonomic and well configured, ensure a high level of comfort and the necessary “lateral containment” of the torso and legs when cornering; the rear seats, which are divisible and foldable, can be inclined to increase comfort according to the needs of passengers. The boot is very large – capacities range from 703 liters to 1,662 liters – with compartments for storing and keeping objects in order, and there is a 12V socket inside. Even in dimensional terms, the trunk places Torres at the top of the category.

The engine

Under the skin, the new KGM Torres is equipped with a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo direct injection petrol engine, with Stop&Go. capable of delivering 164 HP with a torque of 280 Nm. The maximum speed is 194 km/h with manual gearbox (in 4th gear) and 191 km/h with the automatic gearbox (in 5th gear). The combined consumption declared by the Korean company varies between 7.9 litres/100km (2wd manual transmission) and 9.1 litres/100km (4wd automatic). The manual gearbox has 6 speeds, as does the automatic gearbox, which also includes steering wheel controls. With the automatic gearbox, the driving mode system is managed, with modes selectable by the driver (Normal, Sport, Winter). Torres is available with both front-wheel drive and on-demand AWD that automatically engages when needed. With AWD traction there is also an electronic “lock mode” button, which up to 40 km/h makes driving on particularly difficult terrain more effective.

Technology

From the point of view of on-board technologies, Torres boasts a 12.5″ instrument panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. The system allows the management of many services, from climate control to rear differential lock to seat heating and cooling. The Korean SUV is also equipped with Wireless charger and Ambient lights adjustable in 32 shades of different colors. The smart electric tailgate, the self-closing door function, the bonnet with two hydraulic hooks to facilitate opening the bonnet itself, together with the window regulator with safety and automatic auto&down functions and the automatic parking brake with auto-hold , make the new Torres the SUV par excellence, capable of tackling daily challenges whether in the city or off road. Among the safety and driving assistance features, KGM Torres boasts ADAS level 2.5 on the SAE International scale with intelligent cruise control and lane keeping, in addition to anti-roll control, hill descent control, stability control of the trailer, multiple braking which prevents a second impact when a first impact occurs.