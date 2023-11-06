Presented the new KGM Tivoli, the B-segment SUV previously known within the SsangYong range. With the birth of the new KGMobility brand which replaces the old brand, the crossover has been updated to meet the needs of the market. Orders are already open in Italy, with a price starting from 22,900 euros.

The design and interiors of KGM Tivoli

From a stylistic point of view, the new KGM Tivoli differs from the new higher front with LED lights, with the tailgate and tail which instead convey a sensation of greater presence on the road and dynamism. The cabin has been built to put the driver at the centre, with intuitive controls and interconnected instruments. The flexible cargo space with a large luggage volume suitable for a medium-sized SUV has a load capacity of 423 to 1,115 litres.

Simple offer for KGM Tivoli

The new Tivoli will be offered with a single trim level, thus simplifying the offer of the Koran B-SUV as much as possible. As standard we find dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, Android and CarPlay infotainment, a heated and adjustable leather steering wheel, a photochromic interior mirror and electrically folding exterior mirrors. Under the hood of KGM Tivoli is a 1.5-liter GDI-turbo engine capable of producing 135 HP paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

On sale with Koelliker

Equipped with a full complement of active and passive safety features, this car offers a new level of peace of mind when driving, regardless of road conditions. Available in the pastel Grand White and metallic Iron Metal, Platinum Grey, Dandy Blue and Space Black variants, the New Tivoli will be on sale in Italy thanks to the Koelliker Group, the brand’s sole importer for our market.