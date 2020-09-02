The KGB “is not absent from what is happening in Belarus, because President Lukashenko did his military service in the KGB. He never disappeared from power in Belarus. It is exactly like in the days of the USSR“, says Bernard Lecomte, specialist in Russia.

In 1989, Vladimir Putin, then in the Russian KGB, wrote that what the KGB was doing “no longer interested anyone. ”“ This is a very important date for understanding Putin. In 1989, he was lieutenant-colonel of the KGB stationed in Dresden (formerly East Germany). He had achieved his dream. He sees the Berlin Wall collapsing. His world, his ideal collapses. He returns to Leningrad and enters the service of the Democratic mayor “, tells this former great reporter on franceinfo, Tuesday September 1st.

“The Soviet Union was the Communist Party, the army and the KGB. When the USSR collapsed, only the KGB remained with tens of thousands of agents trained in political police, intelligence and poisoning, their main specialty. Boris Yeltsin, the first Russian president, remade a KGB, the FSB, with roughly the same people who still have a major role in Putin’s Russia“, concludes Bernard Lecomte, author of the book KGB.

