Kfund makes the leap to Mexico. The fund has closed its first operation in the country, leading an investment round in Sofía, a startup that is revolutionizing the health insurance segment in the country. In the operation, led by Leadwind Kfund’s early growth fund also participates Index Ventures, Kaszek and IDB Lab and has closed at 13.5 million dollars. Some funds that will be used to promote the advancement of Sofia.

In 2024, the company has doubled its growth, driven by an expanding customer base and the launch of new functionalities in its products that prioritize coordinated comprehensive health care and seamless access to quality care services.

Sofia’s success has been due to its ability to address the urgent demand for accessible healthcare solutions designed particularly for SMEs.which represent more than 99% of companies in Mexico, but continue to be neglected by traditional insurance models.

By integrating a fully digital interface with a network of more than 1,600 medical professionals in 130 specialties, Sofia has built a platform that simplifies health management for companies while improving access to high-quality care for employees. Unlike conventional insurance, Sofia emphasizes proactive care through its “no deductible” value offering, eliminating hidden costs and offering a hassle-free experience for users..

With this new round, Sofía is ready to take its mission of improving how people take care of their health further than ever, accelerating its expansion and transforming access to healthcare in Mexico. The company works for a future where each company, regardless of its size or line of business, can offer its teams comprehensive health insurance and a complete, simple and truly human healthcare experience.