Kfir Bibas turns one year in captivity in the Gaza Strip today. The red-haired Israeli child was kidnapped following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. But it is not clear whether the youngest of the Israeli hostages is still alive. “It's the saddest birthday in the world,” explains Jimmy Miller, first cousin of Kfir's mother, Shiri Bibas, according to 'The Times of Israel'. The only celebrations that will take place will be without the birthday boy, who, along with his 4-year-old brother Ariel, and their parents, Shiri and Yarden, is held held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since they were all kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz

.

Bibas' extended family and friends will gather in Hostage Square in Tel Aviv at 3pm today to continue to bring attention to Bibas' abduction. Several of the child's relatives recorded a song on Kfir titled 'They Call Me Gingi'.

The Kibbutz Nir Oz community threw a typical kindergarten birthday party on Tuesday, all without Kfir and his brother Ariel and their parents. Bibas' family and friends posted photos of the birthday party on social media to remind the world that Kfir, Ariel, Shiri and Yarden were brutally taken hostage in their home by Hamas during the attack in which around 1,200 people were killed. were killed and around 240 kidnapped. None of the Bibas family members were freed during the week-long truce in late November, when other mother and child hostages were freed. At the time, Hamas claimed that Shiri, Ariel and Kfir were held by another terrorist organization. It was later said that they had been killed in an Israeli air strike.

Freed hostage Nili Margalit, who spent nearly 50 days in Hamas captivity, revealed that he was with Yarden Bibas when Hamas terrorists told him that his wife and two young children had been killed and ordered him to turn a video in which he blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for refusing to return their bodies to Israel. The IDF said the claims made by Hamas regarding the Bibas family had not been verified, and described them as “psychological terror”.

“Now we are like robots,” Miller, who is a first cousin of Shiri Bibas, told the Times of Israel. “We are doing everything we can to move things because we see that things aren't moving. We waited and waited and waited some more and we met with everyone, with actors, famous people, intellectuals but we see that no one is doing anything”, he notes Miller. His mother and father, Margit Shnaider Silberman and José Luis (Yossi) Silberman, both in their 60s and residents of Nir Oz, were killed by Hamas gunmen on 7 October.

Miller, who lives in Tel Aviv, last saw his cousin during the Shavuot holiday at the end of May at the kibbutz, where there is always “a big celebration” for the harvest festival, he said. “That was the last time I saw them.”