The Kristallnacht is seen as a harbinger of the mass murder of Jews during the Second World War. An estimated 7,500 shops and businesses, 1,400 synagogues and other buildings such as homes, schools and hospitals suffered that night. Many Jews were injured or killed. This night is widely regarded as the beginning of Hitler’s drive for the mass extermination of the Jews.

Despite the great sensitivity surrounding this historic event, the fast food chain sent out a message via the app: ‘Today we commemorate the Kristallnacht. Treat yourself to some tender cheese on your crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!’ KFC came under direct fire on social media. About an hour later, the chain already apologized. The blunder was attributed to ‘a flaw in the system’. “We are very sorry, we will immediately check our internal processes so that this does not happen again. Sorry for this error.”

In a further explanation to news week blamed KFC Germany on the app. According to the fast food chain, the automated push notification was linked to national holidays and commemorations. Messaging on the app has been suspended until further notice. “It was an unplanned, insensitive and unacceptable message,” a KFC spokesperson acknowledged. “We understand and respect the gravity and history of this day, and remain committed to equality, inclusion and belonging for all.” See also Infectious diseases | WHO declared monkeypox as an international public health threat

Germany takes the commemoration of Kristallnacht very seriously, with several commemorative events and gatherings to discuss the dramatic events. Daniel Sugarman, director of a British organization for Jews, reacts bewildered and calls the message from KFC “absolutely appalling”. Dalia Grinfeld, deputy director of European affairs at the Jewish Anti-Defamation League, believes nothing of a systemic flaw. ‘How wrong can you be when you’re talking about Kristallnacht? Shame on you!”

