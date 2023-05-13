Content creators have become a trend for revealing secrets of brands to which they promote or companies for which they work. When they talk about positive aspects, it benefits some businesses, but sometimes they exhibit something bad, this time, a cook revealing secret recipes, from Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), the restaurant chain warned that it would take legal action.

Is about Elias Domensuan influencer who makes videos in which he shares his passion for gastronomy, Well, he shares cooking recipes with his millions of followers, likewise, he usually prepares well-known brand foods.

The cook sweeps both Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, by conquering with recipes, however, in one of his videos, kfche sent him an alleged message in which they wanted him report for making your meals, because you could be revealing your secrets.

However, when the young man found out about the comment that KFC made to him on the TikTok social network, they told him: “you will hear from our lawyers”, the cook made a difficult decision.

First, the content creator explained that what he does is recreate fast food recipes, with the intention that Internet users also do it at home by following the step-by-step instructions.

For this reason, after receiving the comment from the American fast food chain specialized in fried chicken, founded on September 24, 1952, North Corbin, Kentucky, United States, by Colonel Sanders, Pete Harman, in the viral video, the young did something unusual.

During a clip that became a trend on YouTube, the boy from Ukraine who often recreates menus from food franchises, such as answerdecided to do the KFC style chicken wings.

After showing how he cuts the wings, pours vinegar, salt, lemon juice, stirs, marinates, and breads, Internet users did not wait.

Anyone would think that upon receiving a response from the restaurant with headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky, United States, in which they let him know that they would contact their lawyers, the young man would be afraid, however, due to the peculiar response, all They were surprised.