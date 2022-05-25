It may seem strange and not very believable, but one of the Pokemon most popular of the first generation is psyduck, that is due to its effective design that many liked at the time. This liking for the little duck reached the point of having an appearance in the movie Detective Pikachuand now it has become a trend thanks to KFC.

This chain of fried chicken restaurants in its branches of China He had a millionaire idea, since he decided to celebrate the children’s day of that region (June 1) with the inclusion of a very special toy. This is a psyduck of considerable size that has a special ability, this is to dance by moving his arms and turning a little.

When the users found out about his existence, they immediately ran to his KFC nearest (in China) to obtain it, and obviously, make some memes with their unique dance.

Here are some:

I did find this gem on weibo pic.twitter.com/llBwRPcdfP — Bo (@gimmibox) May 24, 2022

The popularity of psyduck exclusive of Chinese KFC it was so big, that this toy has already finished before children’s day arrives, leaving only another figure of the iconic figure available Pikachu. There are even some of these ducks in stores like eBay, with prices that scale from $100 USD, something that the most fanatic in the world could pay Pokemon.

Publisher’s note: With this interesting toy, the good Psyduck is likely to establish himself as one of the most popular characters in the Pokémon saga. Hopefully the focus will be turned on and they will bring us some to Latin America. Although it is a bit unlikely that this will happen.

Via: nintendo life