Keywords Studios has acquired Wushu Studios for an undisclosed sum. The Liverpool-based studio was founded in 2017 by Alan McDermott and provides contract development services to publishers and developers, as well as conversion, remastering and support services. In short, it is the classic studio working in the shadows to streamline work on games in development at other software houses.

A support team

Its portfolio includes games such as Baldur’s Gate 3, Fall Guys, Forza Horizon 5, The Ascent and State of Decay 2.

“The acquisition is in line with our strategy to expand our game development offering globally,” said Bertrand Bodson, CEO of Keywords. “We now have two studios in Liverpool, a major regional hub for talent in the UK. Wushu’s highly skilled team, strong relationships and growth opportunities will be important assets that complement our existing Create studios as we continue to enhance our offering to our global customer base.”

McDermott added: “This is an exciting new chapter for Wushu. Joining Keywords allows us to maintain our creative independence while accessing a wealth of resources and expertise. It allows us to further enhance the services we offer to our long-standing clients through a vast network of resources and a broad skill set. Keywords shares our ambitions for continued growth and their investment in Wushu will help us remain true to our people-focused approach to development.”