The CBI has recorded statements to several people in the Sushant Singh Rajput case so far. According to the latest report, the investigating agency also called the key seller who was called by Siddharth Pithani to break the lock. He has told some surprising things.

Was not allowed to see inside

According to the report of our colleague Times Now, on June 14, Chabiwale was called. Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani called him to help open the door. According to reports, Chabiwale claims that Pithani had previously sent him a photo of the wrong lock. He then asked for a picture of the right door so that the lock could open. He also told that after opening the door he was not allowed to look inside and he was asked to leave after paying. Chabiwali claims that he was suspicious of this matter.

Inquiries can be done in detail

The CBI has recorded Chabiwale’s statement on Wednesday. He can be questioned in detail about that day. Possibly she was asked why she was not allowed to look inside after opening the door of Sushant’s room.

Sister Meetu got her body down

Sushant’s sister Mitu has also told in her statement that when she reached Sushant’s house, her body was taken down. He had told that Siddharth Pithani and his partner had told about cutting Sushant’s body by cutting cloth with a knife.