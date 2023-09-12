The euro continues to fall for the eighth consecutive week against the dollar. The single currency has lost more than 5% of its value since mid-July, and is exchanged for 1.07 greenbacks. The magnitude of its decline is understood by observing its evolution in recent times, when the European currency has rarely moved below $1.10. One of those parentheses occurred almost a year ago, when the dollar surpassed the euro for the first time in 20 years. Now, with the specter of recession looming over the Club of Twenty, the euro has become a reflection of the economy that prints it, and its gap with the United States is widening.

While Europe is still struggling to subdue inflation, which has not fallen below the 5% barrier for months, in the United States, where price increases are around 3%, the situation seems to be more controlled. That has carried over to the rate hike race: analysts expect a pause from the Federal Reserve (Fed), but have more doubts about what the European Central Bank (ECB) will do.

Attempts to cool the economy by raising the price of money have set the pace of the currency battle, in which the dollar has the upper hand. A year ago, while Washington began to move to stop the rise in prices that began during the pandemic, the ECB relativized its dangers and called it temporary. Jerome Powell, president of the Fed, announced the first increase in March 2022, while in Frankfurt, the ECB, with Christine Lagarde at the helm, did so four months later.

For the expert on the political situation and world economy at IE University, Juan Carlos Martínez, this slight advantage was an important boost for the dollar to revalue in most markets in advance. The decision caused a joint depreciation of key currencies in international trade; among others, the British pound, the Chinese yuan, the Japanese yen and the euro. And although the latter has maintained a higher value than the dollar during the last twelve months, the days when the euro was exchanged for 1.59 dollars are long gone. At that time, it was not uncommon to find European tourists traveling to the United States with empty suitcases to fill them with low-priced purchases, taking advantage of the advantageous exchange rate.

How do you appreciate a currency?

Under normal conditions, when central banks raise interest rates, the local currency increases in value in the foreign exchange market because government and corporate bonds become more attractive, attracting more investors seeking yield. However, unlike the United States, Europe has not managed to return to a scenario of “normal conditions” in the last 12 months. Beset by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and hit by the grain crisis and a worsening drought in the south of the continent, the region is struggling to reinvigorate economic growth. From Brussels they predict that growth for 2023 will be only 0.8%.

In the United States the scenario is different. Despite its slight contraction in August, the American labor market has been surprisingly strong; Consumption maintains good figures and salaries have risen above inflation. The good data will force the Fed to discuss at its meeting next week whether there is room to raise rates above the current 5.25%, which would strengthen Uncle Sam’s currency and further depreciate the euro. Santiago Carbó, a business analyst at the Spanish analysis center Funcas, maintains that “we are not going to see a weak dollar until the American market shows signs of weakness or the markets discount that the Fed has finished raising rates.” He concludes that this could arrive before the end of the year.

The specter of recession

Although the labor market in Europe remains robust, with an unemployment rate at historic lows of 6.4%, inflation in the region is higher than in the United States, especially if the price of food is taken into account. , services and non-energy industrial goods, which still average around 5.5%. Martínez believes that Europe will not be able to begin its recovery as long as these do not decrease to normal levels. To this he adds that the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil, which shot up to $90 this week, threatens to cause new inflationary spikes.

Under this framework, the specter of recession is beginning to scare investors and experts more and more, who estimate that the ECB will pause before continuing with the increases. The president of the German IFO institute, Clemens Fuest, believes that the body, which meets this Thursday, should wait to see if the economy weakens further and if inflation falls before making any decision. Failure to do so could put economies like the German one against the wall, which grew only 0.1% in the second quarter of this year, after a brief technical recession, and which could fall 0.4% in 2023, according to the data from the European Commission.

The winners and losers

Europe pays for the energy products it imports in dollars, so its rise in prices affects the most dependent countries, such as Spain, which pays more for the gas and oil they need. Consumers also lose out because this increase is passed on to consumer prices.

Although it is not all bad news for the euro. Thanks to the devaluation of the currency, European exports become more competitive in the foreign market because they are sold cheaper without affecting producers’ margins, and European companies obtain more euros by repatriating profits or receiving dividends. of its foreign subsidiaries. Furthermore, countries that use the euro become more attractive for non-EU tourists, because they receive more euros in exchange for their local currencies, which makes their stay cheaper.

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter

The Five Day agenda The most important economic quotes of the day, with the keys and context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR EMAIL