EUROPEAN JUSTICE RULES ON THE CONFLICT

In last Thursday's ruling, it is made clear that UEFA or FIFA must establish objective, transparent and non-discriminatory criteria in their pre-authorization rules for international competitions, something that the European organization itself already included in 2022 in detailed pre-authorization rules. .

LALIGA, the only institution involved in the procedure, assessed the ruling as positive. “The ruling confirms what we have always said: anyone can organize competitions outside the UEFA and FIFA environment, that cannot be prohibited, and no one has questioned it. The judicial issue is the conditions for these competitions to be under the UEFA and FIFA ecosystem, that is, there must be transparent, clear and objective regulations for the approval of new competitions. Already in 2022, UEFA established a procedure to authorize new competitions that the European Super League or any other competition can participate in,” said the president of LALIGA, Javier Tebas, after hearing the ruling.

LALIGA also remembers that “anything that is not a totally open model, with direct access only from the domestic leagues, season by season, is a closed format, contrary to the European values ​​of sport.” On the other hand, it asks the European Commission to activate the necessary mechanisms to introduce legislative measures that protect European football from this type of attacks. The institution highlights that the European Parliament approved a report that advocated for “a European model of sport that recognizes the need for a solid commitment to the integration of the principles of solidarity, sustainability, inclusion, open competition, sporting merit and equity, and, “Consequently, it firmly opposes splinter competitions that undermine these principles and endanger the stability of the sports ecosystem in general.”

On the other hand, LALIGA wanted to show support for UEFA. “UEFA has been organizing European football for 69 years and has been adapting to the economic and sporting reality of football. The ruling does not in any case imply the recognition of the Super League, as has been misleadingly attempted to be conveyed, but, on the contrary, it expressly points out this lack of recognition,” they say.