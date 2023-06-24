The head of the private security company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, a traditional ally of President Vladimir Putin and a bulwark of the Kremlin on the Ukrainian front, led his confrontation this Saturday against the regular Russian forces and, in particular, against the Minister of Defense of the country, Sergei Shoigu, to a critical point through an offensive by his mercenaries launched from Rostov-on-Don ―100 kilometers from the Ukrainian border and headquarters of the southern district military command center―, with the aim of reaching Moscow. A few hours after passing through the Lipetsk region, some 360 ​​kilometers south of the Russian capital, the Wagner leader announced the cessation of operations after mediation by Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko. These are some keys that allow us to understand one of the greatest challenges to the security of Russian territory since the fall of the Soviet Union:

Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin?

Prigozhin has emerged as one of the protagonists of the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24, 2022. But he was not unknown to the international community. The 61-year-old businessman, born in St. Petersburg, from where he grew his business, was already there before this large-scale war in the crosshairs of the US Treasury Department, in charge of managing the North American sanctions program. Already in 2020 Wagner was related, above all, to the abusive exploitation of mining resources in the Central African Republic. They also watched with concern the deployment of their troll farm to destabilize and manipulate public opinion in volatile contexts, and the presence of its armed men in Ukraine ―immersed since 2014 in a conflict in the Donbas region―, Syria, Sudan, Libya and Mozambique.

The industry tycoon catering, Today concentrated under his direction in the Concord group, he has carried out an unparalleled rise in three decades from Saint Petersburg, where he began his business adventure with a dog stand -after going to prison for theft- to the eastern trenches of Ukraine, from where it has rebelled as a critical voice of the Kremlin’s strategy and has launched its mercenaries in battles as bloody as that of Bakhmut. In between, Prigozhin grew up in the restaurant world linked to the Russian elite, with a very prominent client named Vladimir Putin. His conglomerate of companies has been growing in the last 10 years in the shadow of the Kremlin with two essential props: Wagner and the Internet Investigation Agency, that is, his troll militia on the Internet.

What is the Wagner group?

Together with Lieutenant Colonel Dmitri Utkin, another of Wagner’s founding military chiefs, Prigozhin has managed to extend the hydra of his group of mercenaries from the Middle East to sub-Saharan Africa in the last five years. Secretly guided paramilitary operations until Moscow gave the green light to the land, sea and air offensive against Ukraine in February 2022 and Wagner made public his existence and his maneuvers on the Ukrainian eastern front. The group of Russian mercenaries turned from Moscow’s unofficial armed wing to the official vanguard on the muddier battlefields between Lungask and Donetsk, the two provinces that make up the Donbas region that Putin longs for. Until last year, Prigozhin’s men, mostly ex-military with experience in special operations, had participated, but without loudspeakers, in the revolt that began in 2014 to seize a third of this Donbas.

But this industrial region on the Ukraine-Russia border has not been Wagner’s only theater of operations in the past decade. The group of mercenaries has participated and grown, among others, in the conflicts in Syria, in support of the El Asad regime; Libya, linked to the rebel general Khalifa Hafter; Mali, in aid of the current military leadership; Sudan, with even relations with the different armed groups that made up the military junta, although better related to the militias of Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, and the Central African Republic, as the Praetorian Guard of President Faustin Archange Touaderá. It is this last country that the private security group has turned into a kind of African laboratory of its influence capacity – and that of Moscow -, with tentacles in the main sectors of the mining industry.

Through the exploitation of natural resources – only in the Central African Republic it is estimated that the group could have fattened its coffers by around 1,000 million dollars, according to information from Politico – it has financed its forces. However, Wagner has also starred in failures on the African continent, such as his offensive to stop the jihadists of Al Shabab in Mozambique in 2020. They did not succeed.

How was the rebellion hatched?

With particular profusion in the last six months, Prigozhin has become the main internal critic of the war raised by Moscow in Ukraine. At the service, moreover, of a great paradox: he was one of the executors of the military offensive, in the front line on many fronts around the Donbas region. And with notable oscillations: from the complaint about the lack of support in some battles to the outright rejection, as he did this Friday, to the need and urgency of the operation launched 16 months ago now,” he accused the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu. , to be its main architect.

Through Concord’s profile on the Russian social network Vkontakte, Wagner’s boss has launched an information offensive in recent months -in contrast to Putin’s scant public presence-, through messages and videos featuring Prigozhin himself. , of the needs and complaints of his men, especially around the battle of Bakhmut. In general terms, the businessman turned military leader has directed his darts in three directions: criticism of the wealthy Russian elite around the Kremlin, with special animosity towards Shoigu and the chief of the General Staff, the veteran Valeri Gerasimov, in clear contrast to his paper in the trench, near enemy fire; rejection of the military strategy of the Russian commanders on the ground, and, above all, complicity accusations against him due to the lack of weapons and ammunition for his men.

The latter, the scarcity of resources to fight against the Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut, has been one of the points of greatest friction in recent weeks between Wagner and Moscow. On several occasions, Prigozhin threatened to leave this front if he did not receive ammunition. After the announcements of the call Putin’s chef always came negotiation and reinforcements. At the end of May, the mercenaries began a withdrawal from Bakhmut to cede the positions to the regular Russian forces. But the tension did not stop. Prigozhin has denounced in recent weeks that his ranks have been the object of attacks by the Russian Army during the withdrawal and withdrawal. The escalation reached its maximum expression this Friday, after Prigozhin blamed the Shoigu department for bombing his camps. That was the prelude to Wagner’s offensive from the southwestern Russian region of Rostov.

Can Wagner’s forces challenge Putin’s power?

There are no certain figures on the size of the Wagner group or the deployment it has made in Ukraine since February 2022. Among the consensus estimates, usually from Western sources, is that Prigozhin has had around 50,000 troops inside the neighboring country. . Of these, as the St. Petersburg businessman has acknowledged, around 20,000 mercenaries would have fallen on the front, many of them recently enlisted. That is the same number of casualties that, according to Washington’s calculations, Moscow’s regular forces have suffered. Having said this, to which we must add Prigozhin’s own continuous denunciations of a lack of military resources —weapons and ammunition—, it is possible to think that the magnitude of the Russian Army, one of the largest in the world (1.3 million soldiers and more of two million reservists), should not be endangered by Wagner’s coup.

Although the Russian regular ranks have been criticized for their lack of flexibility and adaptation to the Ukrainian front, especially that of the new recruits, the group of mercenaries has also been nourished by inexperienced personnel, with recruitment campaigns in prisons to fatten the detachments. The effectiveness of Prigozhin’s offensive will be conditioned by the resistance that his column of vehicles and men may encounter on the way to Moscow, but, above all, by the messages of strength that may come from the Kremlin and the generals.

For the moment, Putin has condemned the operation and has promised a tough reaction, while among the top military officials there has been no sign of weakness. The Russian general Sergei Surovikin, who was in charge of the Russian troops for a short period of time, and has a good relationship with Wagner’s men, has urged Prigozhin in recent hours to stop his offensive.

What does the West think of Wagner?

The main allied actors at the forefront of international sanctions programs, including the United States and the European Union, have maintained strong pressure against the group of mercenaries in recent years, which they accuse of constant human rights violations. The sanctions against its main leaders, including Prigozhin, but also his lieutenants in Africa and the Middle East, have depleted the coffers of the paramilitary organization, which has found new sources of financing in the illegal trafficking of wood, gold and diamonds. NGOs in defense of human rights such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have condemned the arrests, torture and executions carried out by the mercenaries. In a final example of Wagner’s way of acting, the UN published a report last May in which it blamed “foreign military personnel” -referring to the Russian soldiers, but without identifying them- for participating in the death of 500 civilians in Mali together with the Malian army.

