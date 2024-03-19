On May 12, Catalans will go to the polls to elect the composition of the regional Parliament and, with this, the new president of the Generalitat will be appointed, who will govern the autonomous region. The current Executive of Pere Aragonès, of Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (left), made the decision to call the polls after the blocking of his budgets in the Chamber due to lack of consensus. The return of Carles Puigdemont as a Junts x Catalunya (right) candidate is still up in the air.

Catalonia will go to the polls again to elect its regional government on May 12. Its citizens will go to vote earlier than expected, since the last elections were in June 2021 and government periods last four years.

However, disagreements at the headquarters of the Catalan Legislative Power have caused elections almost a year earlier than planned. A fairly recurring political mechanism throughout Spanish territory – the Spanish Government had to call elections twice in the same year in 2019 after failing to form a government.

Now, after this call, many are wondering: what is at stake now in Catalonia? Below, the main keys to these regional elections.

Why were early elections called?

One of the elements of this early call for elections is the tension that was experienced in the Parliament of Catalonia on March 13. After hours of debate, the Government of the president, Pere Aragonès, failed to get the Chamber to give the green light to its budgets.

Immediately, Aragonès called an urgent meeting with his government cabinet that ended in an announcement: early elections set for May 12. “I assume responsibility for this blockade and, therefore, decided to call elections,” Aragonès said after the meeting.

The Catalan president, Pere Aragonès, offers a press conference after his meeting with the president of the Spanish Government, at the Generalitat palace (headquarters of the Catalan regional government) in Barcelona on September 15, 2021. © Lluis Gene / AFP

The reason for these early elections would then be the lack of consensus in Parliament. Especially after one of the government partners, En Comú Podem, decided not to give in to a project of construction of a Hard Rock Café in Tarragona, south of Barcelona, ​​due to its lack of environmental sustainability.

Without the support of this political formation, the budgets of the Catalan Executive cannot be approved and, therefore, it cannot govern fully either.

“There has been a lot of irresponsibility in Parliament. Together and Commons will have to explain to the citizens why they have rejected the budgets. They have tried to reject me as president, but they have rejected improvements for the citizens of the country,” said Pere Aragonès in an interview with the media 'La Vanguardia'.

Hearing today in some media that the Hard Rock thing is our excuse, that we had other interests, the one who put the approval of the pre-Hard Rock PDU as a sine qua non condition for the approval of the budgets was the PSC and ERC accepted, even knowing our position. Thread👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/q0QPFbHpZj — Yolanda Lopez (@YolandaPodem) March 14, 2024



The president even accused En Comú Podem of going against the will of the Catalans and what they chose at the polls in 2021. However, those known as “comuns” have remained firm in their decision.

Top candidates

According to the electoral calendar, the Catalan parties now have until April 3 to present their respective candidates. But don't expect many surprises.

Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC), which currently leads the Executive, is going to once again bet on Pere Aragonesas your candidate.

On the other hand, other popular formations in the region, such as the Socialist Party of Catalonia (PSC) – a regional affiliate of the Spanish Socialist Workers Party, PSOE – or En Comú Podem, are going to bet on Salvador Illa and Jéssica Albiach -although the latter is not officially confirmed-, as their options, respectively.



Former exiled Catalan leader, Spanish member of the European Parliament and founder of the Junts per Catalunya (Together for Catalonia) party Carles Puigdemont speaks during a press conference to announce the new government of the Council of Catalonia in Rivesaltes. January 1, 2024. AFP – JEAN-CHRISTOPHE MILHET

But if there is a possible candidate who generates a stir in these elections, it is the former president of the Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont. Junts per Catalunya – the third force in Parliament – has confirmed that it plans to bet on the exiled former president due to his involvement in the so-called 'procés', the case against various political leaders and activists in the midst of the independence campaigns in Catalonia.

“We went into exile for the same reasons why we will have to return; the future of our nation and not our personal destiny has inspired all the decisions made. And it must remain that way until the end,” Puigdemont said on social networks.

The red line that has marked my political commitment has remained indelible despite the adversities that I have to confront from face to face, especially hard ones from face to face and mig. We will go into exile for the mateixes les raons per les quals n'haurem de return; he… pic.twitter.com/LdHCfIXTVT — krls.eth / Carles Puigdemont (@KRLS) March 18, 2024



He is expected to officially confirm his candidacy on Thursday during a speech from Elna, a French municipality near the border with Catalonia.

But can Puigdemont officially run for office? Technically yes. Although he has an arrest warrant and imprisonment in Spanish territory, that would not prevent his candidacy. Furthermore, Junts per Catalunya, with a right-wing pro-independence line, hopes to be able to extract all the electoral benefits from the figure of Puigdemont and see if the amnesty law comes into force.

The amnesty law, which will exonerate the former president from all his charges related to the 'procés', for which he has remained outside the country in recent years, will enable him to be sworn in as president and allow his return to Catalonia. The norm has already been approved in the Congress of Deputies of Spain. However, it still has to be ratified in the Senate and is expected to come into force at the end of May, after the elections.

What's next?

After Aragonès' announcement, the parties have two months to prepare for these elections. The first step will be to choose your top candidates with a deadline of April 3. More than ten days later, on the 16th of that same month, the lists with the candidates will be officially published.

And the campaign will be short. It will start on April 25 and last until May 10. As stipulated by law, on May 11 Catalonia will be on a day of reflection – without rallies or electoral advertising – for 24 hours until voting day arrives.

Once citizens exercise their right to vote at the polls, Parliament will be constituted within a maximum period of 20 days to make way for the investiture of the new president, who will have ten days to obtain the necessary support after the configuration of the Camera.

If no one gets the seats needed to form a government, the territory will have to go to elections again.

At the moment, surveys place the PSC as the first force, Together for Catalonia as second already Republican Left of Catalonia as third.

With local media