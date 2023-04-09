China launched three days of military exercises around Taiwan this Saturday in order to put pressure on its authorities after the meeting between the island’s president and a senior US official that angered Beijing.

In the exercises on Sunday, China said it simulated “precision strikes” against “key targets on the island of Taiwan and in the surrounding waters,” involving dozens of aircraft and ground troops.

What is known about the exercises and why are they key? A B C.

The origin of military maneuvers

The military exercises began after the Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California on Wednesday.

China waited for Tsai’s return to Taiwan and the end of the Chinese visit by French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to launch the “Joint Sword” operation.

(Also read: China simulates attacks against “key targets” in Taiwan)

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in California.

China considers the island of Taiwan, with a population of 23 million, as one of its provinces. which has not yet managed to reunify with the rest of its territory since the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949.

Beijing opposes any official contact between Taipei and foreign governments.

For this reason, after the meeting on Wednesday in California between the Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen and the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, Beijing promised to respond with “firm and forceful” measures.

Were there other similar maneuvers before?

Yeah. These exercises are reminiscent of those that took place in August 2022 in response to Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island, McCarthy’s predecessor at the head of the House of Representatives, the second American authority in the line of presidential succession.

Back then, Beijing carried out live-fire maneuvers ten kilometers off the Taiwanese coast, in a similar campaign to encircle the island that lasted a week.

However, “Joint Sword” seems “not to have the same magnitude as what we saw during Pelosi’s visit” to the island, according to Manoj Kewalramani, an expert on China at the Takshashila Institution in Bangalore.

(You can read: China sends ships and aircraft near Taiwan for the second day in a row)

Nancy Pelosi and Tsai Ing-wen, President of Taiwan, during her visit to the island in 2022. Photo: EFE/EPA/TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL PALACE

China is unhappy with the rapprochement in recent years between the Taiwanese authorities and the United States, which, despite the absence of official relations, provides the island with significant military support.

Washington is Taiwan’s main arms supplier and would be its biggest military ally in the event of a war with China, making the island one of the biggest sources of conflict between China and the United States.

What is known about the new military exercises?

China reported that it is a large military deployment around Taiwan as “a serious warning against collusion between separatist forces seeking ‘Taiwan independence’ and outside forces,” said a Chinese military spokesman, Shi Yi.

The maneuvers include patrols and “precision strike simulations” against “key targets” to “create a total deterrence and encirclement” of the island, according to Chinese state television CCTV.

The device also includes dozens of J-18 and J-10C combat aircraft, anti-submarine aircraft, PHL-191 rocket launcher systems and YJ-12B anti-ship land missiles.

(Also: This is how Latin America became a battlefield between China and Taiwan)

Taiwan Air Force Mirage 2000 fighter jets fly overhead after the start of Chinese military exercises.

The exercises are aimed at establishing China’s ability to “take control of the sea, airspace and information (…) to create a deterrence and a total encirclement” of Taiwan, Chinese state television said on Saturday.

The Chinese government also announced that it will hold live-fire exercises in the Taiwan Strait near the coast of Fujian, a province off the island, on Monday.

What does Taiwan reply?

Taiwan and the United States denounced the operation, called “Joint Sword”, and asked Beijing for “restraint” while ensuring that they kept their communication channels with China open.

President Tsai denounced China’s “authoritarian expansionism” and assured that Taiwan “will continue to work with the United States and other countries (…) to defend the values ​​of freedom and democracy.”

(Keep reading: China warns Taiwan-US meeting would be ‘serious provocation’)

Taiwan Air Force fighter plane after China’s military exercises.

Taiwan’s defense ministry also said it was responding to the maneuvers “calmly and calmly,” but added that it spotted 11 Chinese warships and 70 planes around the island on Sunday, after spotting as many ships and 71 planes on Sunday. yesterday.

Washington, for its part, reiterated this Saturday its call to “not change the status quo.” “We are confident that we have sufficient resources and capabilities in the region to ensure peace and stability,” the State Department said.

For the rest, Taiwan remains calm: the Chinese maneuvers are just one more story on the front pages of the online editions of newspapers locals like the Liberty Times or the United Daily News. Although some citizens do express their concern in the streets.

“I’m a little worried, I’d be lying if I said otherwise,” he told the AFP Donald Ho, 73, in a park in Taipei. “If there is war, both sides will suffer a lot,” he added.

Can the situation be escalated?

According to military expert Song Zhongping, the exercises, which have an “operational” dimension, they intend to demonstrate that the Chinese army will be ready, “if the provocations intensify”, to “resolve the Taiwan question once and for all”.

However, analysts agree that the new military exercises appear to be of a smaller magnitude than the one registered in August 2022.

(Also read: ‘The risks of a Chinese military action against Taiwan have increased’)

A Chinese military helicopter flies over the closest point to Taiwan, in Fujian province.

The economic situation after three years of Covid-19 and Taiwan’s strategic importance may have played a role in determining the magnitude of the new exercises, according to Su Tzu-yun, a military expert with Taiwan’s National Defense and Security Research Institute.

“The restoration of Taiwan’s air and sea lanes this year is very important for the economic recovery of neighboring countries and China itself, so military maneuvers should not be intensified,” the expert told AFP.

ANGIE RUIZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and EFE