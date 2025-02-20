Keys to understand the Carnival of Cádiz

It was declared a party of international tourist interest. He is twin with the Carnival of Tenerife. And these days put the millenary city upwards in which it is celebrated. The Carnival of Cádiz has already started And promises a more party year, laughs and enjoyment for anyone who participates in it.

There are several days in which it is easy to meet the entire city thrown into the street, so it points: pestiñá, briza, obsioná, inauguration of the lighting, carousel of choirs at the door, magna ride, fireworks in the beach of the beach of the Caleta, Burning of the god Momo, Corousel de Choros in the vineyard, Panizá, burning of the witch Piti and Carnival of the Jartables.

Side mention deserves he Carnival group contest, a contest that is previously played to the big week of celebrations and in which quartets, comparsas, chirigotas and choirs offer actions in which, to shine and take the title of champion of each category, you have to Achieve a great “guy” (costume made with a lot of art) for all members, great lyrics and a great musical composition. A challenge.

The contest, throughout its history, has generated more than one controversy, either by the final decision of the jury, the origin of the participants or, above all, by the acidic content of the letters of any of the actions, that have come to refer to political corruption, the Basque conflict, the Catalan independence process, the royal family or religion.

This year’s controversy

In this edition of the contest The controversy came with the performance of a chirigota, “opens her eyes”, which has opted for denial letters. The theater public failed to boo the formation asking that the curtain be lowered as soon as possible and the jury of the contest decided to disqualify it, but not by the content of the letters. Every Chirigota has a maximum number of members who can sing at the same time and at several times a person registered as a figurant came to sing.

Poles apart and like every great party worth its salt, the Carnival of Cádiz also has marked in red in its particular calendar the date of the proclamation, an entire event in which the party and the word melt. India Martínez, Joaquín Sabina, Alejandro Sanz, Pablo Carbonell, Isabel Pantoja, Jorge Drexler or Rafael Alberti have been Some of the illustrious preachers.

But the epicenter of the party is in the streets of the city. Walking these days through the Tavira Tower, the Plazas de las Flores or the Palillero, Sagasta, Armengo or Virgin of the Incarnation or the neighborhoods of the Pópulo, La Viña or San Antonio is a real pleasure for all the senses. See, laugh and enjoy Cadiz cuisine are three duties For anyone who is lucky to be in Cádiz in their favorite month.