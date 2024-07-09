The starting gun has been fired for semi-finals that can only be experienced and watched every four years: these semi-finals are those of the European Championship. And they do not start in any old way, but rather they do so by pitting two of the best teams in the world currently in the football scene against each other, two teams that are very close in terms of titles and two teams that are aiming to reach the final of the Euro 2024 with the possibility of lifting the trophy.
There are many key factors in the match ahead of this encounter, and whatever happens, it will be a topic of discussion.
France is one of the teams that, despite having a range of players with great quality, is not only frightening because of the semi-finals of the European Championship but also because of its history, which includes playing in two consecutive World Cup finals, winning one of them and losing in the other in a penalty shoot-out.
Spain has been the great revelation and after reaching Euro 2024 after winning the Nations League, De la Fuente’s team looks very good for the future. “La Roja” has excellent footballers and especially very young ones like Lamine Yamal, 16, and Nico Williams, 21, ensuring Spain’s footballing future.
It is always an advantage to have one of the players who belongs to the top three footballers in the world. This is the case of Kylian Mbappé, a player who can make the difference and be decisive in any match and with him, victory is easier to achieve.
The defensive line of both teams is something that will stand out in an encounter full of emotions. Spain has only conceded two goals so far in the tournament, while France has only conceded one goal.
The rivalry between Spain and France is already known throughout the world. The fact that they are two neighbouring countries with great achievements and great professionals in any era and generation means that semi-finals with a high level of rivalry are even more experienced.
