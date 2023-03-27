Israel is plunged into its biggest constitutional crisis since its founding in 1948 as the new government of Benjamin Netanyahu announced its judicial reform plan, that seeks to reduce the independence of the Justice and increase the control of the Executive over it.

The legislation, whose most controversial aspects are already advancing in the Knesset (Israeli Parliament), sparked the largest protests in Israeli history, with a record 650,000 in attendance on Sunday night, after Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for asking to halt its processing.

These are the keys to the reform and the crisis it caused in the country.

What is the origin of the project?

The project is promoted by the Netanyahu government, one of the most right-wing in the history of Israel, seeks -says the prime minister- to increase the power of politicians over judges and reduce the role of the Supreme Court.

The Government alleges that the Supreme Court has historically meddled too much in political matters, so it is necessary to put a limit to those powers.

On the contrary, its detractors consider that the reform threatens the separation of powers and the democratic character of the State of Israel. The rejection of the project generated in the last three months one of the largest popular protest movements in the country’s history.

Critics argue that an independent judiciary is vital to the democratic health of the country, where the legislative and executive branches are often merged as the ruling coalition always commands the majority in parliament, with almost absolute power to impose laws.

According to critics, the reform diminishes the independence of the Justice and increases the control of the Executive over it.

What are the most controversial points?

Among the most controversial points of the reform is the election of judges: the committee responsible for recommending the appointment of judges currently consists of nine members, including sitting judges, representatives of the Israel Bar Association, members of the Knesset and of the government; so that an agreement between all is required to choose the judges.

The reform proposed by the Minister of Justice, Yariv Levin, seeks to expand the members of the committee to eleven and change the composition of the committee: three ministers and three legislators from the coalition, in addition to three independent judges and two legislators from the opposition; which it would give the government a majority of six members out of eleven.

The proposed changes also they seek to stop the Supreme Court from reviewing legislation, including the Basic Law, a body of laws with constitutional rank. The reform seeks to require that the invalidation of any law require the consensus of 80% of the panel of Supreme Court judges, when now only a simple majority is necessary.

Third is the Cancellation clause. This is one of the aspects that has sparked the most controversy, since would allow a simple parliamentary majority (61 deputies out of 120) to annul Supreme Court rulings when these imply reversing or modifying laws.

Opponents of the law see this clause as a clear violation of the separation of powers and judicial independence, and therefore a serious threat to Israeli democracy.

The reform proposed by the Government also seeks to reclassify the positions of legal advisers of the ministries, which until now were independent experts supervised by the Ministry of Justice, to politically elected lawyers. In addition, the opinions of these advisors will no longer be binding and enforceable.

Finally, The reform seeks to limit the scope of the concept of “reasonableness” by which the courts can submit on their own initiative to judicial review any government decision, including the appointment of public officials, based on whether they consider the measures reasonable or unreasonable.

The reaction in the streets

The reform has caused an almost unprecedented wave of mobilization. More than half a million Israelis took to the streets this Sunday to demonstrate. This time after the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who became the first member of the Government to publicly oppose the advance of the controversial judicial reform.

Demonstrations took place in different parts of the country, especially in the cities of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. In Tel Aviv, protesters blocked traffic on the city’s main artery, waving Israeli flags and chanting “Democracy, democracy.”

Demonstrators waved Israeli flags and chanted slogans such as “Israel is not a dictatorship!” and “No to a fascist government.”

From the moment this press conference ends, the State of Israel stands still.

In Jerusalem, large groups broke through one of the security cordons around the prime minister’s residence and clashed with the police.

In parallel, there were also massive demonstrations from north to south of the country, including large concentrations in the cities of Haifa, in the north of the country, and Beer Sheva, in the south.

Unlike the protests against judicial reform that have been taking place for twelve weeks, usually planned in advance and in coordination with the security forces, the demonstrations on Sunday were spontaneous.

Sunday’s protests are the largest protests in Israel’s history.

On Monday, the leader of Israel’s big trade union center called for an immediate “general strike” in response to the judicial reform program.

“I call a general strike,” Histadrut union president Arnon Bar-David said in a televised message adding that “from the moment this press conference ends, the State of Israel stands still.” .

The country’s universities had already announced that they will interrupt classes starting this Monday and a group of mayors and municipal leaders anticipated that they would carry out a hunger strike.

The College of Physicians quickly announced a “total strike in the health system”, which will impact public hospitals.

The main banks, the electricity company, restaurant chains, department stores and numerous municipalities, including Tel Aviv’s, have joined the strike; while the union of workers at the Ben Gurion airport have managed to cancel the departure of flights.

Delayed flights at Ben Gurion airport, near Tel Aviv, due to protests against judicial reform.

What Netanhayu says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked protesters “both on the right and left” on Monday not to act violently. in the protests that are taking place right now in Jerusalem.

“I call on all the protesters in Jerusalem, both on the right and on the left, to behave responsibly and not act violently. We are all brothers,” the prime minister said in a statement released by his Likud party.

The entire nation is deeply concerned. Our security, our economy and our society are threatened

On the contrary, Israeli President Isaac Herzog called on the government on Monday to stop “immediately” the process of legislative approval of the judicial reform bill.

“Last night we witnessed very difficult scenes,” Herzog said in a statement released by his services.

“The entire nation is deeply concerned. Our security, our economy and our society are threatened,” said the president, who made a solemn appeal “to the prime minister, to members of the government and to those of the majority.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog in 2016. Photo: AFP / MENAHEM KAHANA

“All the people of Israel are looking at you. All the Jewish people are looking at you. The whole world is looking at you,” added Herzog, whose repeated calls for a compromise solution have gone unheeded and have not prevented the country from slowly slipping back. little towards a crisis.

“In the name of the unity of the people of Israel […] I call on you to immediately stop the legislative process,” Herzog added.

What is the future of the project?

Faced with the massive protests that broke out again across Israel, the largest in thirteen consecutive weeks of demonstrations since the government announced its judicial reform plan, Netanyahu has been expected to announce its temporary suspension in a public appearance for hours.

The prime minister was going to make an important announcement on Monday morning, according to Israeli media, but his intervention has been constantly delayed while holds meetings with its coalition partners to agree on how to proceed in the face of the serious social fracture caused by the reform, seen by its detractors as a threat to democracy because it undermines the independence of Justice.

According to leaks to the Hebrew media, Netanyahu would have convinced most of his partners of the need to temporarily suspend the parliamentary process of the reform, although some, such as the extremist Itamar Ben Gvir, oppose it and have reportedly threatened to leave the coalition.

ANGIE RUIZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and EFE