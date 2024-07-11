Dengue figures have skyrocketed around the world. The historical high reached in 2023, with more than 6.5 million diagnosed cases, was no longer there last April. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 7,890,546 people contracted this mosquito-borne virus during the first four months of the year. A month later, The number was already close to 10 millionof which 5,366 deaths have been confirmed, the majority in Latin America. However, tropical countries in the northern hemisphere have not yet experienced the season of greatest circulation of the virus, which occurs in the second half of the year, so the forecast is that the number of new infections will continue to grow.

Although only a small percentage of those who become infected have severe symptoms, its treatment requires “enormous” health resources from countries that have to deal with dengue, which the WHO includes on the list of “neglected tropical diseases”. But its explosion in Latin America and its appearance in places where cases had never been detected before – especially in Africa, as a result of rising temperatures and human mobility – is of particular concern to the WHO, which in December 2023 declared a grade 3 emergency against dengue (the highest level), an emergency that continues to this day. In Burkina Faso alone, nearly 800 people have lost their lives since the last outbreak began at the end of last year.

These are the key points of an epidemic for which, according to the WHO, there is a “clear risk of spread”:

What is dengue?

Dengue is a viral disease that is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito, mainly the Aedes aegyptialthough also that of Aedes albopictus In some regions of Europe and North America, most people who contract the virus do not have symptoms, and the most common symptoms are in vulnerable patients such as children and pregnant women, explains Belén Pedrique, project manager of the Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi) in Geneva. The most common symptoms are high fever, headache and pain in other parts of the body, skin rashes and nausea. In the most severe cases, it can cause death.

“In countries where the disease is endemic, people become infected at a very young age,” Pedrique adds. For example, “in Asia, by the age of nine, 80% are positive,” either because they have contracted the virus from a mosquito bite or because their mother has passed on the antibodies to them during pregnancy.

Why can it be fatal?

The virus has four serotypes or varieties: DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3 and DEN-4. “If someone gets one of them, they generate antibodies against that specific dengue and will be protected for about two more years against the rest of the dengue,” explains Pedrique. But the problem appears when you get “a second type of dengue.” “If more than two years have passed, your antibodies are not specific enough for that second dengue, and they are the ones that cause a severe reaction because they cause the capillaries to open and all the fluids to be lost, so that the body runs out of water and can enter the bloodstream.” shock and die,” adds the expert. It can also cause “hemorrhages in many parts of the body.” That is why “the dengue that is really bad is the second one,” she insists.

The explosion of dengue in Burkina Faso illustrates Pedrique’s warning about the second dengue. “In 2016 they had dengue 2 and now they have had dengue 3, so they have lost the immunity acquired with the first, but they have the antibodies that can cause complications with the second,” explains the expert, after the study that the DNDi has carried out in this West African country.

How is dengue treated?

There is no specific medicine for the disease, but “only complications can be treated.” “Dengue is a very difficult disease, in which there are 48 very critical hours during which, if the symptoms are not treated, 20% of people can die,” explains Pedrique, who learned to treat it in Cambodia when she worked for Doctors Without Borders. “In Asia, they know it very well and they have managed to reduce mortality to 1% thanks to the establishment of protocols for severe cases,” continues the expert. “If platelets drop very quickly and hematocrit rises too much, [proporción de glóbulos rojos en la sangre]it means that you are losing water from your body and that you have to act,” he says by way of example. For this reason, it is a disease that “requires an enormous effort” from the health system: “Although there are few cases that become complicated, intensive monitoring is required and everyone must be followed because you don’t know who is going to become complicated.”

A worker sprays pesticide to kill mosquitoes as a preventive measure against dengue fever in a densely populated residential area of ​​Dhaka, Bangladesh, in May. NurPhoto (Getty Images)

WHO has approved two dengue vaccines. The first is CYD-TDV, which can be administered to a population between 9 and 45 years old or 9 and 60 years old —depending on the regulations of each country—, but can only be administered to those who have previously been infected by the virus, so screening is required before administering it. On May 10, WHO prequalified a new immunization, TAK-003, recommended for children between 6 and 16 years old.

Why have cases skyrocketed?

“The first reason is climate change, because rising temperatures favour mosquito reproduction and the multiplication of the virus in the body of mosquitoes,” explains Raman Velayudhan, head of the WHO’s neglected disease vector control unit. In addition, the mosquito Aedes “It is now present in more than 150 countries around the world,” warns the doctor, who admits that researchers were not aware until now “of this silent spread.” “There are now many places where temperatures are very favourable for mosquitoes and they are spreading in southern areas and in countries where they had not been present before, such as in Europe,” he explains.

Another consequence of the change in temperature is that “in some areas, transmission has started one or two months earlier,” adds Maria Ven Kerkhove, director of the WHO’s pandemic preparedness unit.

In addition to climate change, “following the restrictions imposed by the Covid pandemic, people have started to move around a lot more and they carry diseases with them both within and between countries,” says Velayudhan. This mobility has favoured, for example, the spread of the different serotypes of dengue.

Finally, the vector expert points out that, in addition to the dengue virus, other viruses from the same family are spreading, such as chikungunya or zika, which “are sometimes diagnosed as dengue,” which could increase the figures for the latter disease while the others are underdiagnosed.

Where is there dengue?

The global surveillance system that the WHO has just created The WHO dengue surveillance system is currently in place to keep track of the current situation, and it reveals that, as of May 30, the latest figure available, 9,639,384 cases have been diagnosed worldwide. Of these, 9,333,654 were recorded “in the Americas region,” explains Martina MacMenamin, who leads the management of the WHO grade 3 dengue emergency. “We have 161 countries included in the surveillance system, of which 79 have reported cases,” she adds.

However, MacMenamin explained these figures during a meeting with journalists: “The surveillance system in the Americas is very well developed, while in other regions it is still being formed,” meaning that the number of infections could be much higher.

Brazil, with 7,840,694 cases, is by far the most affected country, although the country with the highest incidence (number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants) is French Guiana (4,189), followed by Paraguay (3,411) and Brazil (2,942). There have been no cases in Europe so far this year.

“We have reached levels never seen before in 2024,” warns Livia Vinhal Frutuoso, general coordinator of arbovirus surveillance at the Brazilian Ministry of Health, during an online meeting with journalists organised by the WHO. “In the north of the country it was an endemic area, but now it has spread to the east and south,” she warns. One of the explanations she attributes to the expansion of the “epidemic” is that “currently the four serotypes are circulating in Brazil, with rapid mutation.”

Why are the African cases worrying?

“We are particularly concerned about Africa because of what could happen,” warns Pedrique, who highlights the events in Burkina Faso as an example. “It has experienced the worst dengue epidemic in the history of Africa,” she laments. The expert recalls that the hypothesis had always been that the existence on the continent of other arboviruses from the same family, such as those that cause yellow fever or Zika, immunized the African population against dengue, until the appearance of outbreaks with severe cases in 2023.

But in addition to Burkina Faso, where more than 170,000 people have been infected since 2023, dengue is spreading to other countries such as Ethiopia, Sao Tome and Principe, Mali and Mauritius. “In Mauritius, we had eliminated dengue until the 2009 outbreak,” explains Abha Jodheea Jutton, head of the WHO Emergency Preparedness and Response office in this African island state. Since then, there have been new outbreaks, although all “minor, very localised and easily controllable”. However, in 2023 there was a new outbreak that has not yet been controlled. “It is the first time we have faced something like this,” says this doctor with concern. The expert recalls that her country “is very small, but receives approximately 1.3 million tourists annually”, which makes her fear that a new serotype will be introduced on the island and the danger of “second dengue” will emerge.

