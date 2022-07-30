Pope Francis flew to Rome on Friday afternoon, ending a six-day visit to Canada. The trip, described by the same pontiff as a “penitential pilgrimage”, has enclosed from start to finish a message of forgiveness for the role of Catholic religious in the network of former boarding schools for indigenous children. The apologies of the pontiff in the North American country have been a kind of balm for some of the former students of these centers and their families, while others deplore that he has not gone further.

Francis was received on Sunday at the Edmonton (Alberta) airport by the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, the Governor General of Canada, Mary Simon, and a delegation of indigenous leaders. A day later, as part of a ceremony in the indigenous community of Maskwacis, he presented his apology to hundreds of survivors of those internees, he had previously done so in Rome in front of a delegation, although without that symbolic charge. “I would like to repeat with shame and clarity: I humbly ask forgiveness for the evil that so many Christians committed against indigenous peoples,” he said. “I’m hurt. I apologize, in particular, for the way in which many members of the Church and religious communities cooperated, also through indifference, in those projects of cultural destruction and forced assimilation of the Governments of the time, which ended in residential school system.

Some 150,000 indigenous children lived between 1883 and 1996 in these federally funded boarding schools run by (mostly Catholic) religious orders. Aggressions of all kinds, abandonment and racism were a constant within its walls. Some experts estimate that more than 6,000 minors died in the centers. The discovery of more than 1,400 unmarked graves – as of May 2021 – on the grounds of these former residential schools has caused consternation inside and outside Canada. These discoveries have confirmed the most gloomy paragraphs of the report published in 2015 by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The pontiff apologized at other times during his trip to Canada (both in homilies and in meetings with representatives of indigenous peoples), insisting that it is a first step on the “path of healing and reconciliation.” The signs of emotion surfaced, but also the indications that he could have shown more vigor in his words. On Tuesday, Murray Sinclair, former president of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, lamented that the Pope pointed out that the tragedy of the boarding schools was the work of some Catholics and not of the institution. Rose Anne Archibald, head of the Canadian Assembly of First Nations, called the apology “short.” She also stated that “reconciliation requires action.”

Different indigenous assemblies ask that the Catholic Church comply with the amounts established in the 2007 reparation agreement, in order to compensate former students and inject funds for the recovery and promotion of indigenous cultures. Other demands include the return of different objects currently in Vatican collections and access to archives to facilitate investigations into minors who died in the old boarding schools. Likewise, the presence of the pontiff in Canada has put in the spotlight the so-called Doctrine of Discovery, used by the Church -as a result of papal bulls- to legitimize the confiscation of land and resources during colonial times.

Francis arrived in Quebec on Wednesday. That same day, in a meeting held in the citadel of the provincial capital, Prime Minister Trudeau thanked the Pope for his commitment to indigenous peoples and asked the Vatican to “take concrete measures” in favor of reconciliation. On Thursday morning, he officiated at a mass in the Basilica of Sainte Anne de Beaupré. In the afternoon, in a prayer in the city’s cathedral with bishops, priests and other members of the clergy, he apologized to the victims of sexual violence by the Catholic Church in Canada. “I am thinking in particular of the sexual abuse committed against minors and vulnerable people, scandals that demand energetic action and an irreversible fight,” he said.

The Pope held a meeting this Friday with members of the Society of Jesus in the Archbishopric of Quebec. He also met with another delegation of alumni from the boarding schools. After a plane ride of more than three hours, he landed in Iqaluit (Nunavut Territory). In this way, he became the first pontiff to visit a point belonging to the Arctic. After some meetings in this community inhabited mostly by members of the Inuit people, the pontiff undertook the return to Rome.

