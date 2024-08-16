On August 6, Fabiola Yañez called an Argentine court to file a complaint against the former president of Argentina, the Peronist Alberto Fernández, for gender violence. From Madrid, where she lives with her two-year-old son, she accused Fernández of having beaten her while they were living together at the presidential residence in Olivos. She also accused him of subjecting her to “psychological terrorism” and telephone harassment before and after the final separation, which occurred some time after Fernández left power at the end of 2023. The former president denies the accusations and is convinced that he will be able to refute them in court.

The case has shocked Argentina, which for years was at the forefront of gender policies in Latin America, and has dynamited a Peronism in decline. Although the case is under summary secrecy, every step taken by the Justice Department is immediately leaked to the media: photographs of Yañez with signs of violence on her face and arms have been published, as well as her four-hour statement before Judge Julián Ercolini and the text of the prosecutor’s indictment against the former president for “serious injuries” and “abuse of power.” These are the keys to a case of high political tension.

The origin: Fernández’s secretary’s cell phone

In February, the Argentine justice system began investigating Alberto Fernández for alleged corruption in the contracting of state insurance during his presidency (2019-2023). As part of the evidence measures, it seized the phone of his private secretary, María Cantero, married to a state insurance intermediary suspected of having benefited from million-dollar commissions. Investigators were searching Cantero’s chats for evidence when they found messages that hinted at the existence of another crime: alleged gender violence by Fernández against the then first lady, Fabiola Yañez. Judge Julián Ercolini contacted Yañez in June to ask her if she wanted to file a complaint given that it is a crime “dependent on a private instance”, that is, the investigation can only be initiated if the victim requests it. As she refused, the justice system closed the proceedings.

Alleged abuse hits the media

On Saturday, August 3, the newspaper Clarion The newspaper reported that the court had in its possession photographs, audios and chats about alleged beatings by Fernández to Yañez perpetrated in the presidential villa in Olivos. The messages were sent by the then first lady to Cantero at different times, which suggested that she suffered physical violence even when she was pregnant. The newspaper also revealed that Yañez had declined to file a complaint when she was contacted by the court.

Yañez denounces: slaps, a punch and psychological violence

On August 6, three days after the newspaper’s publication, Yañez called Ercolini to file the formal complaint that she had opposed two months earlier. She accused Fernández of having exercised “physical and mental violence” against her and the judge ordered restraining measures to prevent Fernández from communicating with his ex-partner and mother of his youngest son. Over the weekend, the former first lady gave her version to the website Infobae and on August 13, she testified for four hours before the judge. According to her testimony, leaked to the media, Fernández forced her to have an abortion against her will in 2016, when they were just beginning a relationship that lasted eight years.

Fabiola Yáñez inside a vehicle after testifying against Fernández before the Argentine justice system in Madrid, on August 6, 2024. Daniel Gonzalez (EFE)

After winning the elections and settling into the presidential residence in Olivos, Yañez said that violence became “common currency” and increased: “At night, always with complaints and arguments that ended with slaps.” One of the worst moments was August 2021, when it was revealed that the presidential couple had celebrated Yañez’s birthday in 2020 at the presidential residence, thus violating the strict confinement against the covid-19 pandemic. Yañez said that the president accused her of being responsible and in one of the fights they had in those days he gave her a “terrible punch from his side of the bed” that left her with a black eye. The presidential doctor, she told the judge, prescribed her arnica globules and asked her not to go outside to prevent the blow from being visible. She put on makeup to hide the signs of violence, she said. She said that the psychological violence continued after ending their relationship and Fernández threatened to commit suicide.

Fernandez denies physical violence and says he lost the chats

Fernández has not yet been summoned to testify before the judge, but he has publicly denied the accusation. “What he is now accusing me of never happened,” he said. in a statement posted on their social media On August 6, he broke his silence four days later in an interview with EL PAÍS in Buenos Aires. He admitted that the marital arguments were frequent, but said he had lost the chats to check if she ever accused him of hitting her, an accusation he denies. “I have not hit Fabiola, I have never hit a woman,” he defended himself, although he maintained that there could have been “mutual” verbal violence. Fernández repeatedly highlighted the emotional fragility of the complainant and assured that someone “encouraged her to report him.” Questioned about the possibility that this was not the case, but that she felt strengthened after having taken the step, the former president limited himself to saying that in that case they would discuss it “before a judge.”

General rejection

From the first day, representatives from across the Argentine political spectrum came out to express solidarity with the victim and to repudiate the reported acts of violence. Former President Cristina Kirchner was the most prominent voice within Peronismstressing that the images of Yañez with bruises on her body and the messages published “not only show the beating she received, but also reveal the most sordid and dark aspects of the human condition.” For Kirchner, the complaint recalls that “misogyny, machismo and hypocrisy, the pillars on which verbal or physical violence against women is based, do not have a partisan banner and permeate society at all levels.”

The government of the far-right Javier Milei has also expressed solidarity with Yañez, but warns that this does not exempt her from having been complicit “in many of the aberrations of the appalling government of Kirchnerism.” The Executive has used the case to attack the gender policies championed by Alberto Fernández and the feminist movements that supported achievements made during his administration, such as the legalization of abortion. “Gender politics was not used to help, but to play cheap politics,” said government spokesman Manuel Adorni.

Justice moves quickly

Unlike other legal proceedings, this one is moving at an unusually fast speed. On the same day of the complaint, Ercolini issued restraining orders against Fernández that prevent him from leaving Argentina and communicating with his ex-partner, who lives in Madrid with their son, born in 2022. Three days later, the police raided the borrowed apartment where Fernández lives, in a luxurious tower in Buenos Aires overlooking the Río de la Plata, and seized his cell phone. On August 13, the complainant testified for four hours before the judge, and 24 hours later the prosecutor charged him with the alleged crime of “serious injuries doubly qualified by the relationship” and “abuse of power and authority.” The prosecutor highlighted the “total asymmetry” of power between Fernández and the former first lady when specifying the crimes attributed to him and asked to investigate his entourage for possible cover-up.

Both the presidential doctor, Federico Saavedra, and the secretary, María Cantero, have been summoned as witnesses. After this first formal step in the investigation, the judge is also expected to summon Fernández and, if sufficient evidence is found, prosecute him and send him to trial.

