The United States, the United Kingdom and Australia revealed details of their plan to create a new fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, with the aim of counter the influence of China in the Indo-Pacific region.

The strategic pact, announced in September 2021 and named Aukus (from the acronym in English for Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States) aims to “defend the shared interests” of the three Anglo-Saxon powers in the Indo-Pacific.

China has denounced that the alliance threatens to damage regional peace and intensify the arms race in the region.

He also accused the three countries of maintaining an “outdated Cold War mentality.”

“The latest joint statement by the US, the UK and Australia shows that the three countries (…) are increasingly walking down the path of error and danger,” the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Australia said on Tuesday. China, Wang Wenbin, at a press conference.

Beijing also accused the Western allies of complicating nuclear non-proliferation efforts with this agreement.

But the president of the United States, Joe Biden, defends that the agreement is aimed at strengthening peace in the region and stresses that the submarines will have “nuclear propulsion” and not nuclear weapons.

For his part, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, assured that in the 18 months since the Aukus alliance was announced, the challenges of maintaining stability in the world have increased.

“Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, China’s growing assertiveness, Iran’s and North Korea’s destabilizing behavior all threaten to create a world defined by danger, disorder and division,” the British president said.

In this article we explain the historic Aukus agreement in 4 keys.

1. Transfer of state-of-the-art technology

The pact represents a great opportunity for Australia to increase its military might, as the United States will share its elite nuclear propulsion technology for the second time.

Apart from the US Army, only the British Navy has access to this technology, considered the most advanced in the world.

Australia’s new submarines will be able to operate further and faster and will give the Australian navy the ability to make long-range strikes against potential enemies.

Under the deal, members of the Australian navy will soon be deployed to US and British naval bases where they will learn how to use nuclear-powered submarines.

Speaking alongside British and Australian Presidents Rishi Sunak and Anthony Albanese in San Diego, California, Biden reiterated that the deal would not jeopardize Australia’s commitment to be nuclear-free.

2. A new generation of submarines

Starting in 2027, the US and UK will station a small number of nuclear submarines near the Western Australian city of Perth.

The deal calls for Canberra to purchase three Virginia-class nuclear attack submarines, also known as the SSN-774 class, designed to tackle a wide range of missions in both deep water and near littorals in the early 2030s.

You will then have the option to purchase two more.

But perhaps the most ambitious aspect of the deal is the plan to design and build an entirely new nuclear-powered submarine for the British and Australian navies, a model to be called the SSN-AUKUS.

The new generation of submarines will have a British design, with Rolls-Royce jets, will be built in the United Kingdom and Australia, but will use shared technology from the three Anglo-Saxon countries.

3. More money in Defense

President Biden noted that all three countries were committed to ensuring that the Indo-Pacific region remains free and open.

“By forging this new alliance, we are demonstrating again how democracies can provide security and prosperity, not only for us but for the entire world,” he said.

The US president has pledged $4.6 billion to expand US submarine building capacity and improve maintenance of its existing fleet.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the plan represents the “largest single investment in Australia’s Defense capability in its entire history”, costing Canberra more than $240 billion over 30 years.

For his part, Sunak pledged in San Diego to increase defense spending by nearly $6 billion over the next two years to counter threats from hostile nations.

4. A powerful message to China

For BBC political editor Chris Mason, who traveled to California with the British prime minister, the message was clear: Old Western democracies are coming together to counter China.

According to experts, the Aukus will serve to increase the power and weight of the West in the Indo-Pacific region.

There has been concern in Western capitals for years over reports that China is increasing the size of its navy and air force at a rapid pace.

The Asian giant has also been accused of increasing tensions over disputed territories in the Indo-Pacific.

Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea as its own and under the command of Xi Jinping has built in the area everything from cities to airstrips, from tourist facilities to infrastructure for military use on artificial islands.

But these are waters that are also claimed by countries like the Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei; this has created a dispute over numerous islands, reefs and their respective adjoining waters that has gone unresolved for decades.

