In a summer in which several records for high temperatures have already been broken, it is convenient to have good air conditioning in our car. It is verified that with an outside temperature of about 35 degrees, inside the vehicle parked in the sun, stopped and without the air conditioning in operation, it can reach 55º C.

The parasols perform a very important function because the difference between putting it on or not makes the temperature rise up to eleven degrees. And the color of the car also has an important influence, since dark colors absorb more radiation than light colors and therefore increase the temperature, according to a study by the RACC.

Apart from these issues, it is important to have an air conditioning or air conditioning system in good condition to regulate the interior temperature and thus make trips more comfortable and, above all, safe.

Beyond guaranteeing that the car meets all safety requirements, the vehicle inspection also makes it possible to determine the state of health of systems such as air conditioning. There are signs that alert us.

Thus, when the air is not cold enough, one tends to think that the problem lies in the absence of gas, but this does not always have to be the case. The accumulation of dirt in the fan can be another issue to take into account, as well as the lack of lubrication in the system compressor, due to lack of maintenance of the air conditioning circuit.

A second factor is unusual noises. Although it is true that the air conditioning system is not completely silent, it usually works discreetly without annoying noises that could affect passenger comfort. If this happens, it must be checked as soon as possible so that it does not lead to a more complex breakdown.

If when putting the air we detect bad odors in the cabin, this may be due to the accumulation of dirt, dust or moisture in the cabin filter or also the so-called pollen, in the exchanger or in the drain pan. For this reason, keeping them clean and in good condition is essential to guarantee a comfortable and healthy environment during the trip, thus avoiding the appearance of respiratory discomfort due to continued exposure in a rarefied environment.

Francisco Javier Fuentes, trainer of midas spainexplains several keys to correctly use the ventilation system.

1 Travel the first kilometers without the air at full capacity

Despite the urgency of lowering the temperature inside the car, it is crucial to understand how this system works. For it to be really effective, it needs an activation time that allows the air flow entering the car to be cold and, therefore, really effective. To do this, when starting the march we will turn on the air conditioning, setting it to a medium intensity.

2 Set the ideal temperature

The suffocating heat that we are facing this summer invites us to set the air conditioning to very low temperatures, thinking that this way we will alleviate the feeling of suffocation sooner. However, for this system to be really effective it is advisable to keep the temperature between 22º and 23º. In this way, we will progressively acclimatize the interior of the vehicle, thus avoiding thermal shocks that generate colds, etc.

3 Orient the ventilation flow correctly

To maximize resources, it is important to know a few details. Among them, the fact that cold air weighs more than hot air stands out. Taking this into account, in order to cool the vehicle more and better, from Midas they point out that the air conditioning flow must point upwards. In this way, it will be better distributed throughout the cabin.

4 Choosing between air conditioning and recirculation

For short or medium distances, it is best to use the air conditioning. However, if we are facing a long journey, once the ideal temperature is reached, it is preferable to make use of the ‘air recirculation’ functionality to take advantage of the cold air inside the passenger compartment and ensure that all passengers enjoy a pleasant temperature throughout the journey. Likewise, this allows us to avoid excessive use of the refrigeration system and we will protect the compressor against potential breakdowns.

A properly positioned sunshade on the vehicle’s windshield can significantly reduce the temperature of the dashboard. In the same way, the sun visor helps the interior temperature of the vehicle to be at least 11º C lower than if we did not use it.