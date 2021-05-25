Life insurance is an economic guarantee that protects the insured and his family in the event of death or disability caused by an accident or illness. Although the hiring of this type of policy is not compulsory – it is the home insurance associated with a mortgage and the civil liability of a car, for example -, almost 20 million people have subscribed one in Spain, according to data from the Spanish Union of Insurance and Reinsurance Entities (Unespa).

“The main reason that encourages hiring a life policy it means having the peace of mind of knowing that, whatever happens, any family will be able to maintain its standard of living for a few years, until the situation stabilizes and it can be organized in the new situation ”, he explains Jose Manuel Veiga, Director of Protection Insurance at BanSabadell Seguros. “Something that is especially important when the policy is combined with a mortgage loan or when the economic contribution of one of the members to the family budget is much higher.”

A life policy guarantees you have the peace of mind of knowing that, whatever happens, any family will be able to maintain their standard of living for a few years José Manuel Veiga, Director of Protection Insurance at BanSabadell Seguros

Before formalizing the contracting of life insurance, it is advisable to make a personal reflection on the current and future needs and expectations. Assessing the risks that may affect both the policyholder and their family and defining the desirable capital to insure them, without losing sight of the amount that should be invested in that protection, are considerations prior to choosing the policy.

A product adjusted to every need

Life insurance is not a rigid product. For each profile of the insured there are different contracting options in terms of coverage and insured capital, doubling or quadrupling the coverage of absolute permanent disability due to accident, among others. A key issue is age, although, as Veiga affirms, “there is no minimum age to hire it, since the main thing is that the insurance is adapted to the vital needs of each moment”.

Every year, a third of the deceased between the ages of 41 and 50 in Spain are protected with life insurance. Getty Images / iStockphoto

It is not the same to be 30 years old and not have family responsibilities as to be over 40, to be paying a mortgage and have two children. In the first case, “it may be more convenient to take out life insurance in which more focus is placed on the guarantees of absolute permanent disability, since the main concern of this segment is the costs that could arise if it remains in this situation, such as the adaptation of the home or the payment of the outstanding debt of a loan”, Says the expert. For the second situation “it is possible that it may be more efficient to have a broader coverage with guarantees of death and absolute permanent disability at the same level and an insured capital based on annual income”.

Guarantee family protection

Having family dependents and having a mortgage payment pending are the two factors that weigh the most when taking the step to take out a life policy. As indicated by Unespa, every year a third of the deceased between 41 and 50 years in Spain is protected with an insurance of this type. The average annual investment is 600 euros per person and policy –in Europe the figure is double that exceeds 1,200 euros per capita–, covering an average life insurance of around five years of the full salary of the insured. For Veiga “this period is the one considered adequate for a family to recover economically after the loss of one of its members.”

In Spain there are 3.8 million mortgaged people who have life insurance, according to the report Fatality, at the worst moment. Mortgage-related life insurance benefits, of We Are Safe, Unespa’s plan to disseminate the social value of insurance. Annually, some 70,000 Spanish families are beneficiaries of these policies, whose average benefit is 45,000 euros. This amount allows to settle around 4,700 mortgages each year, exceeding, according to the report, 166 million euros in total.

The average annual investment in Spain is 600 euros per person and policy, covering an average life insurance of around five years of the full salary of the insured

For the Director of Protection Insurance of BanSabadell Seguros, this situation should serve to raise awareness when hiring the life policy since “it is very important to correctly choose the coverage and, above all, the insured capital. It is recommended that the insured capital be at least three times the annual income of the person to be insured ”.

In any case, Veiga recommends caution before choosing life insurance and inform yourself as well as possible. In addition, it is always appropriate to seek professional advice, which provides very useful help in choosing the most suitable product for each person.