More and more devices allow record images and video in 4K resolution and higher, such as cameras, drones and cell phones, and in this context, microSD memory cards are one of the popular solutions for expand original storage Of the device.

These cards are the most common storage systems for this task thanks to its versatility, ease of use, durability, backward compatibility, small size and its good value for money.

However, many people doubt which type of card is the most suitable for storing this type of resolution, heavier than a normal file, due to its capacity or the speed of data transfer.

How to choose the correct microSD card

It should be clarified that the current market differ by size and thickness, and while there are devices that support a large standard SD, there will be others who prefer to use the smaller sizes of the miniSD and microSD.

According to the model, they can essentially be identified by their storage capacity, which is divided into three classes: SD, SDHC and SDXC, a vital data to save video in 4K, since due to its characteristics it takes up a lot of space.

The various types of memory cards for cell phones and cameras.

Consulted by Clarion, the company specialized in memory products Kingston collected four tips that serve as factors to consider before purchasing a memory card to save files in 4K format, an image whose resolution is 16 times higher than high definition (HD).

The first point to consider is storage. One hour of video in Full HD (1080p) resolution occupies approximately 23 GB, while the same file in 4K is about 45GB.

Therefore, it is crucial to have a card that has enough memory, at least, to record an hour at this resolution, that is, about 64 GB.

The third point to assess is the file transmission speed.

CanvasGo! Kingston Plus is ideal for recording UHD 4K video with a DSLR (SD) camera, drones and 4K action cameras.

Considering this factor, the cards are divided into two groups: the UHS-I (whose minimum speed of 10 MB / s) and the UHS-II (30 MB / s). As its numbers indicate, the second is the fastest, reaching speeds of more than 300 Mb / s, while lat first it exceeds 100 Mb / s and even 150.

It is a considerable difference depending on the use that is going to be given, the equipment and the focus of said use, depending on whether it is more amateur or on the contrary the user wants a professional performance.

The last factor to consider is the video speed. To record 4K images, only those that are V30 or higher are useful, since they are those that reach the minimum 30 Mbs that are needed for this type of resolution.

With each speed level it is possible to reach a different resolution, the top being V90, in which it is possible to reach the 8K resolution.