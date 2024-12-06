Electricity prices and the rise in fuel prices have been responsible for the latest price increase in Spain, and with it, the rise in the CPI.

The average price (including registration tax) that Spanish consumers paid to buy their new car amounts to around 24,203 euros. The price increase is significant if we take the year 2022 as a reference, when a car cost on average about 21,829 euros, rising to 23,666 euros in 2023, according to data from the Tax Agency.

This trend of continued growth may increase in the coming months, as the main European vehicle manufacturers have warned of the possible negative consequences on prices due to the imposition of tariffs on imports of Chinese electric vehicles, which could lead to a general rise in cars in Europe.

This forecast coincides with that of BYD’s ‘country manager’ for Spain and Portugal, Alberto de Aza, who has also warned of the increase in prices of both the brand he represents and its main competitors, due to the entry into force from on January 1, 2025, of the emissions regulations for ‘CAFE’ manufacturers, which implies, on the one hand, that some brands will have to face a fine for exceeding the CO2 emissions required by the European Union, and on the other hand, other side, to that manufacturers have to invest in adapting their models to the aforementioned regulations.









This means that in Spain, apart from criteria such as design or reliability, price is one of the most valued factors when buying a new car. This is also reflected in the sales figures published by the Anfac Manufacturers Association, according to which models such as the Dacia Sandero, Seat Ibiza or Renault Captur, all of them within what could be considered the most affordable prices, occupy the first three positions. of best-selling models in the month of November.

In the year’s total, the Dacia Sandero, on sale from 13,940 euros, is the best-selling car nationwide, with 30,213 units (+17.7%), while the Toyota Corolla, from 25,900 euros, occupies second place. position, with 20,692 units (+14.9%), and the Seat Ibiza, on sale from 18,630 euros, occupies third position, with 19,829 units, 30% more than last year.

The average CO2 emissions of passenger cars sold in November remain at 114.4 grams of CO2 per kilometer traveled, 1.5% higher than the average emissions of new passenger cars sold in the same month of 2023. In total of the year, an average of 117.4 grams of CO2 per kilometer traveled is recorded, remaining the same as a year ago.

Beyond design, comfort or power, consumption efficiency can make a difference, both for our pocketbook and for the environmental impact.

And once again the official registration figures so far this year make the preferences of the Spanish people clear. In the lead we find conventional hybrid models and cars with light hybridization, which with 42.3% share have occupied the position that not many years ago were occupied by cars with diesel engines, which have fallen to 7.63% .

Gasoline models remain in second position with 33.33%, and are followed at a distance by pure electric models (6.95%), plug-in hybrids (5.85%), and gas (4.12% ).

Those who consume the least

From the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) They have prepared the list with the vehicles that declare the least consumption according to the type of engine, including combustion, electric and hybrid cars. All of them are for sale in Spain, with very interesting options from different segments, from SUV, sedan, to urban and family models. Each category includes the 5 models with the lowest consumption declared by the manufacturers under the WLTP homologation cycle.

gasoline engine Toyota Aygo X. Consumption: 4.8 l/100 Mitsubishi Space Star 120 MPI. 4.9 l/100 Skoda Fabia TSI 116 HP. 5 l/100 Hyundai i10 1.0 MPI 67 HP. 5 l/100 Peugeot 208 Puretech 100 5 l/100

diesel engine Renault Clio dCI 100 HP. Consumption: 4.1 l/100 Skoda Octavia TDI 116 HP. 4.3 l/100 VW Golf TDI 115 HP. 4.3 l/100 Audi A3 30 TDI. 4.6 l/100 BMW 118 d. 4.6 l/100

Microhybrid engine Kia Ceed 1.6 CRDI MHEV. Consumption: 4.4 l/100 Suzuki Swift 1.2 Mild Hybrid. 4.4 l/100 Opel Corsa Hybrid 1.2. 4.5 l/100 Lancia Ypsilon Ibrida. 4.5 l/100 Peugeot 208 Hybrid. 4.5 l/100

Hybrid engine Mazda 2Hybrid. Consumption: 3.8 l/100 Toyota Yaris 120H. 3.9 l/100 Renault Clio full hybrid. 145 4.2 l/100 Mitsubishi Colt 160 HEV .4.3 l/100 BMW 120d. 4.3 l/100

Plug-in hybrid engine VW Golf 1.5 eHybrid. 0.3 l/100 Mercedes C Class 330de. 0.4 l/100 Skoda Kodiaq 1.5 TSI PHEV.0.4 l/100 VW Tiguan 1.5 TSI eHybrid. 0.4 l/100 Skoda Superb Combi 1.5 TSI eHybrid.0.4 l/100

Electric motor Fiat 500e. Consumption: 13 kWh/100 Tesla Model 3 rear-wheel drive. 13.2 kWh/100 Ford Capri Extended Range RWD. 13.3 kWh/100 Mini Cooper E. 13.8 kWh/100 Hyundai Ioniq 6 53 kWh. 13.9 kWh/100

LPG engine Dacia Sandero74 kW. Consumption: 3.6 kg/100 Renault Clio TCE 100 LPG. 3.9kg/100 Dacia Sandero Stepway. 4kg/100 Renault Capture. 4.3kg/100 Dacia Jogger. 4.3kg/100

CNG Engine Seat Ibiza TGI. Consumption: 3.6 kg/100 Seat Arona. 3.7kg/100 Skoda Kamiq. 3.7kg/100 Skoda Octavia. 3.8kg/100 Seat Leon. 4kg/100

In general, a mid-range car can travel between 12 and 14 kilometers on one liter of fuel. That is, it consumes between seven and eight liters every 100 km. However, this figure depends on many factors, such as the type of vehicle and its condition, the type and maintenance of the place where it is driven and the way of driving (the more relaxed, the more fuel savings).

This average is much higher than the official one approved by the manufacturers, which is calculated in optimal conditions that we will rarely encounter in real life, but which can serve as a reference when choosing one or another model.