In recent years, the mobility sector has undergone a significant push and innovation towards the search for more sustainable and planet-friendly transportation methods and formulas. The goal is not only to maximize efficiency itself, but also to reduce the current high pollution situation in cities.

In this context, from September 16 to 22, European Mobility Week is celebrated, an annual campaign that seeks to raise people’s awareness about the importance of responsible and committed use of transport.

Consuming less while driving is relatively difficult in the city and easier on the highway, although in any case it requires constant attention.

In the city because if we are in a permanent traffic jam, only if we have a start and stop system will we always avoid excessive consumption without moving. And even so, if it is very hot outside, these systems stop acting if we require extra work from the air conditioning.

On the road it is easier to reduce consumption. Although as a general rule it is advisable to go in the highest gear, that does not mean that we should put it in sixth or fifth gear and travel the 500 kilometers of the trip without changing. The most modern cars already come with a gear change warning that tells us in which gear we should drive according to the speed and traffic circumstances. That is, we can go in sixth or fifth gear on the flat but not going up a hill. The crux of the matter is to always choose the right gear so that the engine works in the most efficient way because if not, we make it work poorly and end up consuming more than necessary.

Nor should we speed up the speeds unless necessary. It is recommended to change at 1,500 or 2,000 revolutions per minute in diesel cars and between 2,000 and 2,500 in gasoline cars, but in this case it is very important to remember that at those revolutions, no matter how many horses our car has, they will not be there if we need them. We will have to reduce to have the power that the manufacturer announces. Furthermore, it is not convenient if we see that we are going to have to brake and continue accelerating, we can let the car go without taking off gear.

The cars of the future will be increasingly electrified and automated



As for the additives and “miracle products” that promise to reduce the consumption of our vehicle, in principle we should not add anything to our tanks. The cars already use technology proven by the manufacturer to function perfectly for many years and kilometers without having to add anything extra. Of course, we have to scrupulously comply with what the manufacturer tells us about oil changes, which are essential for the correct maintenance of the car and we must use the indicated one depending on the use we are going to give it and, for example, even if all the requirements are not met. indicated kilometers, if we have the car stopped it is advisable to change the oil every year so that all the engine parts are as lubricated as possible.

Maintenance



Correct vehicle maintenance is essential to ensure that our car does not emit as many greenhouse gases, affecting our environment less.

In this sense, the experts of Oscaro They offer us a series of keys so that the vehicle works correctly, and consequently does not consume or pollute excessively. Thus, a first aspect that must be paid attention to is checking the exhaust pipe and catalyst. The automobile exhaust system is the place where the largest possible amount of polluting substances derived from combustion is prevented from entering the atmosphere. Carrying out proper maintenance of these elements, as well as checking that there are no leaks, is crucial to minimize the effects generated by the engine. Likewise, in diesel cars it is important to check that the Adblue tank is at optimal levels. This liquid drastically reduces the polluting gases produced by combustion, allowing the car to circulate while minimizing its impact.

Tires and batteries also pollute



Tires are the feet of our car and over time the rubber that makes them up, when worn, releases plastic polymers that end up being dragged into rivers, seas and oceans. Checking once a month that the tires are in optimal conditions with the correct pressure is essential to reduce the impact they have on the environment. If necessary, changing them for new ones will not only help reduce the impact, but also help you drive more efficiently and safely, avoiding any scares on the road.

It is key that the different parts that make up the ignition system, such as the spark plugs in gasoline cars or the heaters in diesel cars, are in good condition. These elements are responsible for producing the spark necessary to start the engine. A malfunction of these will cause an increase in fuel consumption and thus greater pollution. The review of these elements guarantees efficient ignition that minimizes the gases emitted by the vehicle.

The air conditioning filter, the great forgotten



Air conditioning increases fuel consumption and, therefore, causes the vehicle to generate more pollution. Air conditioning filters not only help the air conditioning system function better, but also help reduce fuel use by the car, expelling a lower load of gases that are harmful to the environment. Changing the air filter every six months will help your health inside the cabin as well as contribute to caring for the planet.

As a general conclusion, refraining from sudden accelerations and untimely braking, in favor of a constant and balanced rhythm, is key as an indispensable tactic. This not only translates into lower fuel consumption, but also has an effect that reduces polluting emissions, thus contributing to global sustainability.