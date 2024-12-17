Two Barça. The one from the Champions League in Europe, capable of winning on Borussia Dortmund’s field with authority, and the one from the League, which has had two defeats in Montjuïc against lesser teams such as Las Palmas and Leganés. What’s happening? In defeats there are always many explanations, much more than in victories. The most pro-government ones justify the shortcomings in the existence of a young team, with all the good and all the bad that this entails, but fundamentally due to a tone of irregularity. That leads to expecting them to grow. Not Lewandowski, not Raphinha, Iñigo or Koundé, but the rest, although some have been in the elite for more than one season.

